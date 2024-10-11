Climber and photographer who supported launch of Mountain Festival cheats death

A well-known Kendal climber and photographer who supported the launch of the town’s famous Mountain Festival decades ago has cheated death again – but this time not on a mountain.

Rock climber Ian Roper, who has spent his life climbing and photographing climbers on mountains around Europe has completed his greatest challenge by surviving multiple organ-failure. Ian, who was told he would live out his remaining few months in Kendal Care Home has instead battled back to health and made an unexpected return home. The former tax advisor who has thousands of photographs and can claim the first northern ascent of Cima di Castello on the Swiss-Italian border amongst others, has returned home and is back in his dark-room. Ian said: “I had problems with my mobility then took a turn for the worse and ended up in hospital. They told me my organs were collapsing and they couldn’t do anything for me. “I wasn’t well enough to return home so they said I could live out my days in Kendal Care Home. But I didn’t want to give up and the amazing team at the home nursed me back to health and back into my own home.” Keen to climb as many routes as possible and capture the “talent in the mountains” with his camera Ian’s photos and portraits have featured in the pages of Mountain Magazine, journals, books and magazines. He said: “With climbing you have to have a good unwavering determination and be honest with yourself in the face of challenging and changing circumstances as there’s nobody there to help. “You put yourself in potentially dangerous situations, but it’s controlled. There was one incident during a climb in the Dauphine (Southern) Alps when I was leading a team and abseiling down when I spotted that one rope was too short – if I hadn’t have taken quick calm action it could have torn through the anchor, and I’d have fallen a long way down the rock face. “So, when the doctors told me it was the end, I approached it in the same measured, controlled way. I thought I’d try and regain my health. I couldn’t have done it without the care home staff. “Despite the fact I’ll always have nerve problems with my feet and other health issues that mean my climbing days are long behind me I’m loving a return to my dark room and the many films I’ve still to develop.” Graham Burrel, Manager of 120-bed Kendal Care Home on Burton Road, said: “Ian is truly amazing and was a fantastic resident. The way he battled back to health was remarkable and we were delighted to support him. “In all honesty we thought he’d only be with us a few months so to have helped him over the past year and get him settled back home with all his books, photo and memories is a massive achievement for him and the team.” And while it’s hard for Ian to name his favourite crag for rock climbing amongst the giants of Scafell or the Langdales he cites Eagle Crag in Borrowdale as a particularly fierce place. Ian added: “I remember one time being up there, it was so very quiet, and I was belaying on a 2ft wide ledge about 10 ft long and a female kestrel flew in and sat beside me. “That’s what it’s all about. I was on her patch, she was so beautiful and peaceful, no crowds. It was a privilege to climb and be there and have such a wonderful day.”