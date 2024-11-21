Cold and flu season: How mums and dads tackle caregiving (and why support matters more than ever)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recent survey of 1,000 parents revealed some interesting contrasts in how mums and dads juggle work, caregiving, and their own health during cold and flu season.

With winter around the corner, Olbas has tapped into a common family experience: just how differently mums and dads handle the inevitable sniffles and sneezes that come with the season.

For instance, dads seem to take a bit of a “keep it under wraps” approach, with 41% admitting they’re more likely to downplay or even avoid mentioning to their workplace that they’re at home with a sick child. For some, it’s about keeping up appearances at work, while others just feel the pressure to power through, no matter what’s going on at home.

On the other hand, mums tend to look to their own support systems when the kids are unwell. Nearly 40% of mums say they rely on family, like grandparents, to step in and help compared to 30% of dads, underscoring just how much of a village it takes to care for little ones during flu season.

And, unsurprisingly, mums often bear the brunt of winter’s health toll. While both parents feel the strain of caregiving, almost two-thirds (64%) admit their own health takes a hit. Yet, mums are more likely to power through – often at the expense of their own recovery. Around 23% of mums push through their symptoms, compared to 14% of dads, who may be more inclined to reach for a glass of water or an extra snack in the name of self-care.

Family GP Dr. Roger Henderson has a gentle reminder for all parents: “Taking care of yourself is just as important as taking care of your family. Simple steps like regular handwashing, getting enough rest, and eating well can make a real difference during cold and flu season. Sometimes, a day of rest is the best thing you can give your family – and yourself.”

Not only are parents facing health challenges, but they’re also juggling demanding schedules and often inflexible work arrangements. In fact, 81% of parents surveyed wish for more workplace flexibility to care for sick children without feeling the pinch on job security. With schools and nurseries sending kids home at the first sign of a sniffle, winter can feel like a marathon for families – and the challenges often impact the whole household.

Rachel Ramsden, Brand Manager at Olbas, added: "Parents are incredibly resilient, balancing work and family in a world where flexibility remains a luxury for many. Along with the physical and emotional challenges, they often feel pressured to keep up appearances at work — especially dads — while still managing everything at home. This research underscores just how essential it is to have supportive workplace policies and a strong network, from employers to grandparents, to help lighten the load during these demanding winter months."

So, as winter rolls in, here’s to all the parents out there powering through and taking care of their families – and hopefully, themselves too.