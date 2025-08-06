Colin Jackson supports SPARk a conversation to help mental health

Frontline Mental Health Charity receives cheque

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier in the summer, SPAR launched a new summer campaign, SPARk a conversation with Olympic legend Colin Jackson to turn BBQs into moments that matter – flipping burgers and sparking real conversations.

This summer, Love Summer Moments encouraged Brits to gather over good food and great company – and to use those everyday summer rituals as a chance to check in, reconnect, and have meaningful conversations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new study from A.F. Blakemore, one of the UK’s largest privately owned family businesses and wholesaler for SPAR stores in Wales, Central and Southeast England reveals a powerful insight into the mindset of British men: 84% say they’d rather fire up the BBQ than open up about how they’re really feeling. But with nearly half (43%) saying they’re more likely to talk and open up during shared activities like cooking. As part of this SPAR campaign to turn the beloved BBQ moment into something deeper, SPAR Llandaff presented a cheque to Mental Health Matters Wales (MHM Wales).

SPAR Llandaff presents cheque to Mental Health Matters Wales

The campaign fronted by Colin Jackson CBE and four frontline mental health charities across UK, aims to turn simple summer rituals like barbecues into moments when people check in on one another. It doesn’t need to be pre planned - you can get outside and SPARk a BBQ and connect with family and friends. MHM Wales shares that ambition.

Its mission is “to promote the mental and emotional health and wellbeing of the public through information, advocacy, training and support”. The charity provides a range of mental‑health services and strives to empower people facing challenges. A spokesperson from MHM Wales said: “Connection starts with conversation. Checking in isn’t just kind – it can change a life.”

Sarah Ellis, group marketing director at A.F. Blakemore, notes that the partnerships give stores a new way to engage their communities. The Llandaff team echoes that sentiment. “We didn’t just sell sausages; we sparked conversations,” joked the store manager. “Now we’re proud to hand over this cheque to a charity making a real difference locally.”