Considering a sleep divorce? Here’s what experts say you MUST try first!

Sleep Divorce, what you should try first.

As lifestyles get busier, more and more couples are prioritising sleep, with some beginning to implement a 'sleep divorce’; choosing separate beds or even separate rooms. While some see this as the only solution to achieving better rest, there are some simple changes you can make to your sleep environment, in the first instance, to help you and your partner stay together in bed, while getting the quality sleep you need.

Alison Jones, sleep expert at world-leading mattress brand Sealy, explores the common challenges couples face when sharing a bed, and how to overcome them for a more restful, undisturbed night’s sleep.

Is your sleep setup keeping you up at night?

For many couples, poor sleep isn’t a relationship issue - it’s a sleep setup issue. Snoring, conflicting sleep schedules, and temperature preferences can all cause disturbances, leading to broken sleep. One partner may prefer a cooler room, while the other likes to feel warm and cosy. Movement disturbances from tossing and turning can also be disruptive, leaving both partners struggling to get the rest they need.

With nearly two in three people waking up at least once a night and a quarter of young adults disturbed by their partner’s movements, it’s no surprise that some couples consider separate sleeping arrangements. Given that 95% of UK adults report not waking up refreshed most mornings, the key to better sleep might not be sleeping apart, but sleeping smarter.

How to sleep better, together

Rather than resorting to separate beds, there are ways to optimise a shared sleep environment so both partners can enjoy a restful night’s sleep, without disruption.

For those dealing with snoring or external noise, white noise machines or earplugs can help create a more peaceful sleep environment. Adjusting lighting and screen habits is another simple but effective change. Reducing exposure to blue light from phones, tablets, or TVs before bed can improve sleep quality, while warm, dim lighting signals to the brain that it’s time to rest.

Exploring alternative bedding arrangements can also enhance comfort while still sharing a bed. The Scandinavian sleep method, which involves using two separate duvets instead of one, allows each partner to regulate their own temperature and prevents disturbances from blanket hogging. Similarly, the German sleep method, which uses separate mattresses on the same bed frame, helps couples with differing sleep preferences find a personalised level of support while maintaining closeness.

One of the most effective ways to minimise disruptions is choosing the right mattress. Motion-isolating designs, such as hybrid or memory foam mattresses, help absorb movement so that one partner’s restlessness doesn’t impact the other. Sealy’s patented UniCased® technology removes any ‘rolling off’ sensation, allowing couples to maximise their space without feeling confined, making it easier to find a comfortable position without disturbance.

Great sleep shouldn’t come at the cost of closeness. With the right solutions, couples can enjoy the best of both worlds - uninterrupted rest and the comfort of sharing a bed. But, if sleep disturbances persist, exploring separate sleep arrangements may be the next step in ensuring you and your partner get the rest you both deserve.

