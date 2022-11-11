Covid cases UK: England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland areas with highest coronavirus infection rates
The percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus has decreased across all UK countries, according to the latest Covid Infection Survey produced by the Office for National Statistics.
Covid infection rates have dropped across the whole of the UK, new figures published today (11 November) reveal.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates around 1.5 million people in the UK had Covid in the week ending 1 November, a drop on last week’s figures when an estimated 1.9 million had the virus. Around 1.3 million people in England were estimated to have Covid, representing 2.43% of the population, or 1 in every 40 people.
The figures come as part of the ONS’ long-running Covid Infection Survey which swabs members of private households with PCR tests. As community testing has been withdrawn the infection survey gives us the best picture of how Covid is spreading across the country. Figures are published at a regional level in England, and national level for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Local level figures are published for the whole of the UK but only once a month you can find out the areas with the highest Covid levels the last time this data was released here.
At a regional level, the ONS found positive Covid infections had decreased in all English regions except for the North East and the East of England. The trend in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid in the North East and the East of England was uncertain in the most recent week, according to the ONS, but showed a decrease over the last two weeks.
Here we reveal which UK regions and nations had the greatest proportion of people testing positive in the week to 1 November.