The percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus has decreased across all UK countries, according to the latest Covid Infection Survey produced by the Office for National Statistics.

Covid infection rates have dropped across the whole of the UK, new figures published today (11 November) reveal.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates around 1.5 million people in the UK had Covid in the week ending 1 November, a drop on last week’s figures when an estimated 1.9 million had the virus. Around 1.3 million people in England were estimated to have Covid, representing 2.43% of the population, or 1 in every 40 people.

At a regional level, the ONS found positive Covid infections had decreased in all English regions except for the North East and the East of England. The trend in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid in the North East and the East of England was uncertain in the most recent week, according to the ONS, but showed a decrease over the last two weeks.

Here we reveal which UK regions and nations had the greatest proportion of people testing positive in the week to 1 November.

1. North East The North East had the highest Covid infection rate in the UK with one in 35 people testing positive. This represents 2.93% of the population.

2. East of England In the East of England 2.65% of the population tested positive for Covid-19 (1 in 40 people).

3. East Midlands One in 40 people in the East Midlands had Covid, representing 2.57% of the population.

4. West Midlands In the West Midlands 2.54% of the population tested positive for Covid-19 (1 in 40 people).