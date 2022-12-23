Around 1.4 million people in the UK are estimated to have Covid, these areas currently have the highest infection rates.

In England, the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid was 1,197,200, equating to 2.20% of the population, in the week ending 9 December. This is a 0.19 percentage point increase on the previous week’s figures when 2.01% were estimated to have the virus. The ONS estimates around 1 in 45 people in England have the virus.

Scotland has also seen an increase in infection rates with 2.49% of the population estimated to have Covid, a jump from 1.91% in the previous week. It is estimated 130,900 people had the virus, or around 1 in 40 people, in the week ending 8 December.

The trend was unclear elsewhere in the UK, according to the ONS. In Wales, the estimated number of people testing positive in the week ending 8 December was 57,600, equating to 1.89% of the population or around 1 in 55 people. In Northern Ireland the estimated number of people testing positive was 37,000 in the week ending 7 December, equating to 2.02% of the population or around 1 in 50 people.

Read more:

Here we reveal the UK regions and nations with the highest Covid infection rates.

1. London In London 2.5% of the population is estimated to have Covid. London currently has the highest infection rate in the UK. Photo Sales

2. Scotland In Scotland 2.49% of the population is estimated to have Covid, the second highest in the UK. Photo Sales

3. South West In the South West 2.39% of the population is estimated to have Covid. Photo Sales

4. West Midlands In the West Midlands 2.28% of the population is estimated to have Covid. Photo Sales