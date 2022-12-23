Covid at Christmas: areas of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales with the highest infection rates
Around 1.4 million people in the UK are estimated to have Covid, these areas currently have the highest infection rates.
Covid infection rates continued to increase across England and Scotland in the run up to Christmas, new figures out today (23 December) from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal.
In England, the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid was 1,197,200, equating to 2.20% of the population, in the week ending 9 December. This is a 0.19 percentage point increase on the previous week’s figures when 2.01% were estimated to have the virus. The ONS estimates around 1 in 45 people in England have the virus.
Scotland has also seen an increase in infection rates with 2.49% of the population estimated to have Covid, a jump from 1.91% in the previous week. It is estimated 130,900 people had the virus, or around 1 in 40 people, in the week ending 8 December.
The trend was unclear elsewhere in the UK, according to the ONS. In Wales, the estimated number of people testing positive in the week ending 8 December was 57,600, equating to 1.89% of the population or around 1 in 55 people. In Northern Ireland the estimated number of people testing positive was 37,000 in the week ending 7 December, equating to 2.02% of the population or around 1 in 50 people.
It is not just Covid that is seeing an increase in parts of the UK. The number of patients in hospital with flu in England has “skyrocketed” according to NHS data, with admissions overtaking those for Covid earlier this month. Despite the festive period, people are being urged to wear masks and to stay at home if unwell.
Here we reveal the UK regions and nations with the highest Covid infection rates.