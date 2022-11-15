Almost 30,000 Covid-related deaths have been recorded so far this year in England and Wales - here we reveal which local authorties have been worst affected.

Hundreds of Covid deaths have been recorded in the past week, figures out today (15 November) show.

In the seven days ending 4 November, 11,795 deaths were registered in England and Wales, of which 650 had Covid-19 mentioned on death certificates, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). These represent about one in 20 deaths (5.5%) across the two countries. Of the Covid-related deaths, two-thirds (64.3%) had the virus recorded as the underlying cause of death, according to the ONS . Although Covid will not always be the main cause of death, it may be a contributory factor.

Further analysis by the ONS shows the scale of the impact Covid has had in England and Wales. Since the start of the pandemic 190,419 Covid deaths have been registered. The two nations have also seen 160,704 excess deaths - the number above average - since the pandemic began. As of 4 November, England and Wales had recorded just under 30,000 Covid-related deaths in 2022.

Here we reveal which local authorities have been hardest hit by Covid deaths so far this year.

