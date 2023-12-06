Boris Johnson is making a statement to the Covid Inquiry today - you can watch it live on NationalWorld.com and follow the latest updates on our live blog below.

Boris Johnson has started giving evidence to the Covid Inquiry, and the former Prime Minister began by saying he was "deeply sorry" to families who had lost loved ones.

Johnson started his statement from 10am, and in two days of evidence is likely to argue he got the big calls right. The appearance has already been caught in scandal as Johnson was unable to provide the probe with any of his WhatsApp messages from February to June 2020 - the period of the first lockdown. He denied he deleted the messages and said it was a technical error. Baroness Heather Hallett, the chair, started by expressing her "concern" that some of the contents of Johnson's witness statement had made it into the press in advance of the hearing.

The former Prime Minister is likely to be questioned about his indecisiveness, after previous witnesses described a chaotic reign in No10. Previous evidence has revealed the dysfunction, indecision and dithering inside Johnson’s government. Advisers described Johnson as a shopping trolley behind his back, saying he was careering from one bad decision to another.

The former Prime Minister is also likely to be grilled about his language during the pandemic. Aides claimed notes from a meeting state Johnson said we are "killing the patient to tackle the tumour" about being bringing in too many restrictions around Covid. The same notes from the meeting say Johnson said "why are we destroying everything for people who will die anyway soon?"