Covid Inquiry live: when is Boris Johnson statement today? Latest updates as ex-Prime Minister gives evidence
Boris Johnson is making a statement to the Covid Inquiry today - you can watch it live on NationalWorld.com and follow the latest updates on our live blog below.
Boris Johnson has started giving evidence to the Covid Inquiry, and the former Prime Minister began by saying he was "deeply sorry" to families who had lost loved ones.
Johnson started his statement from 10am, and in two days of evidence is likely to argue he got the big calls right. The appearance has already been caught in scandal as Johnson was unable to provide the probe with any of his WhatsApp messages from February to June 2020 - the period of the first lockdown. He denied he deleted the messages and said it was a technical error. Baroness Heather Hallett, the chair, started by expressing her "concern" that some of the contents of Johnson's witness statement had made it into the press in advance of the hearing.
The former Prime Minister is likely to be questioned about his indecisiveness, after previous witnesses described a chaotic reign in No10. Previous evidence has revealed the dysfunction, indecision and dithering inside Johnson’s government. Advisers described Johnson as a shopping trolley behind his back, saying he was careering from one bad decision to another.
The former Prime Minister is also likely to be grilled about his language during the pandemic. Aides claimed notes from a meeting state Johnson said we are "killing the patient to tackle the tumour" about being bringing in too many restrictions around Covid. The same notes from the meeting say Johnson said "why are we destroying everything for people who will die anyway soon?"
Follow the latest updates from Health Editor David George and Politics Editor Ralph Blackburn on our live blog below, and watch Boris Johnson's statement on our live stream.
"I should have twigged" says Johnson
A number of provinces in Italy were hit hard by Covid-19 in February; Boris Johnson saw the impact but work against the virus did not accelerate.
"The scenes from Italy really rattled me," Johnson confessed. "I saw somewhere that the fatality rate was eight per cent because they had an elderly population. I look at all this with horror now - we should collectively had twigged a lot sooner. I should have twigged."
Focusing on "comms" - not infections
When it became apparent that Covid-19 would "sweep the world", Boris Johnson's priority was on communications and PR - not on preventing infections.
That is according to WhatsApp messages between him and his top adivsers.
He told the panel: "When you read that an Asiatic pandemic is about to sweep the world, you think you've heard it before. That was the problem. It would be fair to say that the scientific community within Whitehall at that stage was not telling us this was something that would require urgent and immediate action.
"Although we could see the mathematical implications of the reasonable worst case scenario, the problem was that we didn't think that was very likely to happen."
From our colleagues in London (Credit: James Evenden)
Johnson "warned against overreaction"
Mr Keith KC told Johnson that the former PM had "warned against" taking unecessary action against Covid-19. "You knew it had spead, there was a dawning realisation," the lawyer told him.
Mr Johnson said: "I was agnostic - I took what Matt [Hancock] had to say very seriously but on the other hand I was waiting for the advice to change.
"If we had fully understood the speed of transmission and the infection fatality rate, I think clearly we would have acted immediately to accelerate test and trace, diagnostics and PPE. The panic level would have been much higher."
The data was there - so why were the wrong decisions made?
"I don't wish to say that we were oblivious because we weren't," Johnson insisted.
"I think what went wrong was we were just underestimating the pace, the contagiousness of the disease."
How serious did Johnson take Covid-19?
Mr Keith KC is asking the ex-Prime Minister how seriously he considered Covid-19 in January and February 2020. At that time, health secretary Matt Hancock was chairing Cobra meetings on coronavirus at least once a week.
Johnson said: "I think that had everybody stopped to think about it, they would see the implications of what was happening in China. I don't think they necessarily drew the right conclusions in that early stage.
"It was completely outside people's living memory. I don't think people computed the implications of that data and it wasn't escalated to me as a matter of national concern until much later."
Covid-19 was "a cloud on the horizon" in early 2020
Hugo Keith KC says health secretary Matt Hancock "raised the matter repeatedly" of the seriousness of Covid-19 and the need to go into lockdown.
"I remember thinking about it and telling him to keep an eye on it," Johnson said. "I don't remember all those conversations but it's true we would have spoken on many occasions.
"In that period, January towards the end of February, Covid was a cloud on the horizon, no bigger than a man's hand. You had no idea if it would turn into a typhoon or not - that became clearer much later."
Live stream returns
Hugo Keith KC is now looking at the weeks and months building up to the first lockdown in March 2020.
A brief recess
Time to catch your breath, folks - the inquiry is pausing for 10 minutes.
Defending the “toxic culture” in Downing Street
Numerous WhatsApp messages, diary entries and more suggesting a toxic work culture have been read out by Hugo Keith KC - who suggests that people working in Downing Street were refusing to come into work because of it - but Johnson refuses to acknowledge that this was toxic.
Perhaps the garden parties and quizzes were a bid to mask that toxicity, or lift the spirits of those who were being targeted?
“Those comments reflect a deep anxiety of people doing their best who cannot see and easy solution and are naturally critical of others,” Johnson claimed. “I decided at the time it was best to have an atmosphere of challenge.”
