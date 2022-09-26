Covid infections have increased in England and Wales for the first time in two months

Covid cases are on the rise in England and Wales with infections increasing for the first time in two months, new figures show.

Some 927,000 people were estimated to have tested positive for coronavirus across the UK in the week ending 14 September, up 5% from 881,200 in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The increase brings an end to a steady fall in UK-wide infections since early July, when the total hit 3.8 million at the peak of the wave caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

Infections are estimated to have risen in north-east England, London, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and The Humber, while falling in south-east England. Wales has also seen a rise, but infections in Scotland and Northern Ireland have seen a fall.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE Covid study, said in a recent update on YouTube that one in 37 people now have the virus and the R number up at 1.1. An R number of one means that on average every person who is infected will infect one other person.

He added that infections among all age groups are now “creeping up”, particularly among the over 75s.

Prof Spector warned of a potential new Covid variant, named BQ1.1, which virologists are monitoring, but the BA.5 variant is currently still dominant.

As case numbers are rising across the UK, Prof Spector issued an update on the most common symptoms being logged on the ZOE Covid Study app. Listed are the top 10 symptoms of Covid to be aware of right now.

1. Sore throat A sore throat is currently the most common Covid symptom on the ZOE Covid app, reported by 68% of users. It typically tends to occur in the early stages of infection and drinking plenty of fluids should help to ease the pain.

2. Headache A headache is often one of the earliest signs of infection and is now much more common than a fever, or loss of taste or smell, with 55% of people reporting this symptom on the ZOE Covid app. A study in Norway also found that people infected with Covid tend to have moderate to severely painful headaches, or feel pulsing or stabbing pains.

3. Cough (no phlegm) Widely recognised as one of the ‘classic’ Covid symptoms, a dry cough will typically affect around four in 10 people who test positive, according to the ZOE Covid study. A persistent cough means coughing many times a day, for half a day or more, and it will usually be very dry.

4. Blocked nose A blocked nose is commonly associated with a cold, but it is increasingly being reported as a symptom of Covid, with 51% of ZOE Covid app users saying they suffered from it. Nasal sprays or drops may help to provide some relief.