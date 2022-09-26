Covid symptoms: 10 most common signs of infection affecting people right now as UK cases rise
Covid infections have increased in England and Wales for the first time in two months
Covid cases are on the rise in England and Wales with infections increasing for the first time in two months, new figures show.
Some 927,000 people were estimated to have tested positive for coronavirus across the UK in the week ending 14 September, up 5% from 881,200 in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The increase brings an end to a steady fall in UK-wide infections since early July, when the total hit 3.8 million at the peak of the wave caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
Infections are estimated to have risen in north-east England, London, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and The Humber, while falling in south-east England. Wales has also seen a rise, but infections in Scotland and Northern Ireland have seen a fall.
Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE Covid study, said in a recent update on YouTube that one in 37 people now have the virus and the R number up at 1.1. An R number of one means that on average every person who is infected will infect one other person.
He added that infections among all age groups are now “creeping up”, particularly among the over 75s.
Prof Spector warned of a potential new Covid variant, named BQ1.1, which virologists are monitoring, but the BA.5 variant is currently still dominant.
As case numbers are rising across the UK, Prof Spector issued an update on the most common symptoms being logged on the ZOE Covid Study app. Listed are the top 10 symptoms of Covid to be aware of right now.