The long-lasting symptoms of Covid can affect around one in seven people who have tested positive for the virus.
While scientists are still learning about the long-lasting effects, these are the most common symptoms of long Covid that have been reported so far.
1. Long covid
Photo: Mark Hall/JPIMedia
2. Extreme tiredness
Extreme tiredness, also known as fatigue, is listed as “very common after viral infections, such as Covid, and normally settles are two or three weeks” by the NHS. A study by the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, fatigue was listed as the most prevalent long Covid symptom, with 98.3 per cent of respondents listing the symptom.
Photo: Shutterstock
3. Shortness of breath
According to the study by Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, breathing issues was listed as one of the top three most debilitating symptoms of long Covid by patients, with 2,242 out of 3,762 sufferers reporting issues
Photo: Shutterstock
4. Chest pain or tightness
The NHS says that “experiences of chest pain after Covid can be worrying, but not usually life threatening”, but you should seek medical attention immediately if you experience sudden chest pain which persists for more than 15 minutes, pain that is associated with nausea or vomiting, sweating or shortness of breath, or pain that is associated with loss of consciousness
Photo: Shutterstock