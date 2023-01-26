The JCVI has is urging people to take up the offer of a vaccine while they still have a chance

People are being urged to take up the offer of a Covid jab while they still have the chance as the universal vaccination programme will draw to a close this year, officials have said.

Healthy adults under the age of 50 who have not yet had a booster vaccine have been given just two-and-a-half-weeks to get one before they are no longer eligible.

Despite officials saying that the offer of a jab is “evergreen”, vaccination experts have now advised that the universal programme should move “towards a more targeted offer during vaccination campaigns”. It means that only certain people will be eligible for the primary course of the vaccine – the first and second jabs – at certain times of the year.

Currently, anyone who was aged five or over on 31 August 2022 can still get their primary course at walk-in centres or by using the NHS’s national booking service. People who will be eligible for their first jabs during the new targeted programme include:

care home residents and workers

frontline health and social care workers

adults over 50

people who are clinically at risk

carers

people who live in a house where someone is immunosuppressed

People are being urged to take up the offer of a free Covid jab while they still have the chance (Photo: Getty Images)

Officials have stressed that if people are newly deemed to be clinically at risk, they will still be able to get vaccinated. A date for the end of the universal vaccination programme has not yet been set, but it is expected to happen at some point during 2023.

The NHS in England said that until the universal programme ends, it will continue to operate a “smaller scale” vaccine offer from mid-February onwards to ensure those who are eligible for first and second doses can still get their jabs.

Booster programme to close

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said the initial booster offer for healthy adults aged 16 to 49 should also close as the autumn booster programme closes. In England, the programme is due to end on 12 February.

The experts, who advise the government on vaccination policy, said the decision was made “as the transition continues away from a pandemic emergency response towards pandemic recovery”.

The JCVI said uptake rates were high for the initial booster rollout – most people’s third jab – when it was first offered in December 2021, but it has since been “low at less than 0.1% per week since April 2022 in all eligible people under 50 years of age”.

Similarly, uptake of the primary course vaccination – the first two jabs – has “plateaued” in recent months across all age groups, the JCVI added.

Commenting on the closure of the booster programme, Steve Russell, director of vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: “Over the last two years the NHS Covid vaccination programme has administered almost 145 million doses and as a result, the public have widespread protection from Covid-19 and its variants – a remarkable achievement.

“Following the decision by the government to accept JCVI advice today, I would encourage anyone who has not yet had their Covid booster to book an appointment in the next couple of weeks and make the most of the offer available.

“Once the NHS receives updated guidance for the next phase of the vaccination programme, our fantastic NHS staff will make sure the vaccine is as accessible and convenient to those eligible as it has been in each of the previous campaigns.”

Most vulnerable to get boosters in autumn

The JCVI has also said there will be a need for another round of booster jabs for those at highest risk in the autumn, and issued interim advice to the government to prepare for the next booster round later in the year.

It said that a smaller group of people should also be offered a spring booster including older people and those who are immunosuppressed, with details to be set out shortly.

