Rules on self-isolating if you have Covid symptoms or have tested positive differ across the UK

Covid rules have been relaxed across the UK, but as infections are continuing to increase, health officials are urging people to be cautious.

Dame Dr Jenny Harries, one of the UK’s most senior health officials, said the majority of cases in the UK are now Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 and the latter is “really pushing and driving this current wave” of infections.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent figures show that infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million in a week, while hospital numbers are also on the rise, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.

Rules on self-isolation differ across the UK (Photo: Adobe)

Members of the public are being urged to “go about their normal lives” but in a “precautionary way”.

Dr Harries highlighted handwashing, keeping distance where possible and wearing a face covering in enclosed, poorly ventilated places as precautionary measures as this “can help reduce the chance of spreading infection to others”.

But what does guidance say about attending work if you have coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know about self-isolation rules across the UK.

Can I go to work if I have Covid in England?

It is no longer a legal requirement for people in England to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid, but guidance says you should stay at home and avoid contact with if:

you have any symptoms of Covid and have a high temperature, or you do not feel well enough to go to work or do your normal activities

you have tested positive for Covid

This means that if you get coronavirus, guidance recommends that you do not go into work.

If you have Covid you can pass on the virus to other people for up to 10 days from when your infection starts, although many people will no longer be infectious to others after five days.

Those who test positive are urged to avoid meeting people at higher risk from Covid for 10 days.

It is also no longer a legal obligation for workers to tell their employer if they should be self-isolating, and people do not need to take daily tests if they have been in close contact with someone with coronavirus, regardless of their vaccination status.

Routine contact tracing has also ended, along with the £500 self-isolation support payments.

Can I go to work if I have Covid in Scotland?

If you live in Scotland, the Scottish Government recommends following the advice on NHS Inform.

If you test positive, you should stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days after the day you took your test, or from the day your symptoms started (whichever was earlier).

If you have not tested positive, you should still try to stay home until you feel better and no longer have symptoms.

Can I go to work if I have Covid in Wales?

In Wales, you should self-isolate and order a test if you display Covid symptoms and continue to self-isolate until you get your result, meaning you should not go into work.

If the test is negative you can leave isolation immediately. If it is positive you should isolate for five full days and then take another test, plus another the following day. If both tests are negative you can leave isolation.

However, if either one is positive, you should continue isolating until you get two negative results in a row, or until day 10, whichever is sooner.

Can I go to work if I have Covid in Northern Ireland?

In Northern Ireland, people are advised to self-isolate immediately if they have Covid symptoms or have tested positive.

If you display Covid symptoms you should self-isolate, order a test and remain in isolation until you get your result. If the test is negative you can leave isolation immediately.

If it is positive, you should stay at home and avoid contact with people for five days after the day of the test, or from the day symptoms started - whichever was earlier.

As children tend to be less infectious than adults, this period is reduced to three days for children and young people under the age of 18.

The Department of Health described the public health response to Covid as “continuing to evolve, with the emphasis on striking the right balance in light of the current risk posed by the virus and trajectory of the pandemic”.

Health Minister Robin Swann said that while the prevalence of the virus is “relatively high”, the risk of serious illness is lower than during previous waves.

He said: “This updated advice seeks to strike the right balance at this stage of the pandemic between reducing transmission, protecting the vulnerable and mitigating the disruption caused by longer periods of isolation.

“As we move forward together, and continue learning to live life Covid aware, I would urge people to use personal judgment, to act responsibly and to take sensible actions to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and other respiratory infections. This in turn will help to protect those who are most vulnerable.”