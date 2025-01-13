Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hospital in north London has advertised for a corridor nurse with waiting times increasing amidst immense pressure on the NHS.

Whittington Hospital in Archway, north London, is seeking qualified nurses who can work in the corridors of the hospitals as rooms overflow with patients.

This comes after more than a dozen NHS trusts declared critical incidents due to sustained pressure on A&E departments across the country.

In recent weeks, a "quad-demic" of flu, COVID, norovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been widespread across hospitals , leading to significant influxes in patients and waiting times.

Many over-stretched hospitals are having to leave patients in corridors rather than wards

The north London hospital, which has more than 400 beds, isn’t the only hospital struggling; a number of hospitals have restricted visitor numbers while urging people to wear surgical masks as they grapple with the surge in cases and aim to stifle the worsening situation.

Whittington Health NHS Trust, which manages the hospital, has declared that it is currently experiencing “very significant pressure in urgent and emergency care”.

Eight per cent of beds at Whittington are reported to be occupied by flu patients, while University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has declared a critical incident, with over 13 per cent of its beds taken up by flu patients and approximately 320 new flu admissions daily.

The NHS recommends that no more than 92 per cent of beds in any hospital should be occupied. However, Whittington currently has an average bed occupancy of 96.1%, while Wye Valley Hospital in Herefordshire sees an average of 99.9 per cent bed occupancy across recent weeks.

Professor Nicola Ranger, head of the Royal College of Nursing told The Sunday Times: “Recruiting tired nurses to do extra shifts solely in corridors is desperate. It shows just how normalised this practice has become. What was once an extraordinary escalation measure is now commonplace across our NHS.

“There is no scenario in which it constitutes good or safe care. It is an affront to patient safety and dignity and we should not be standing for it.”

Chris Streather, medical director for the NHS in London, has urged people to get vaccinated against flu if they are able to. He said on X: “London is experiencing unprecedented pressure because of flu.”