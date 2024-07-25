Corrie star demands greater housing accessibility from government

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Coronation Street star is calling on the government to scrap means tested housing and create accessible homes for everyone after last night’s episode.

In the show Paul Foreman, who is played by Peter Ash, has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) and has been told by his occupational therapist that he can no longer live in his flat as he is too weak to use the stairlift.

While fictional, the episode has resonated with viewers and with one the show’s stars, Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew, after he lost his grandfather to the disease.

Since then, Mr Brocklebank has been an ambassador for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and has worked closely with the charity.

Together, they have launched the Act to Adapt campaign which outlines the changes needed to ensure people living with MND have basic accessibility rights to their own homes.

The campaign has called for the introduction of a fast-track process for people with MND, removing financial assessments for Disabled Facilities Grants and maintaining a register of accessible homes for people to move into.

Mr Brocklebank said: “Ultimately, the UK Government must scrap means testing for housing adaptations and ensure everyone has access to housing that meets their needs.”

The soap star told the real world story of Anna, a 39-year-old mother living with MND, who fell at home while she was waiting for a stairlift to be installed. After her fall, Anna was restricted to the ground floor of her home and was not even able to shower.

Eventually, Anna and her husband had to pay for a stairlift themselves despite the fact that her husband had already stopped working so he could care for his wife.

Mr Brocklebank said: “On screen, Peter’s character Paul faces being trapped in an inaccessible home. We can’t begin to imagine how isolating and lonely that reality would be.”

The campaign is calling on local authorities to break down the barriers to accessible housing and the adaptations needed for people with MND.

“Councils must use their discretionary powers to ensure everyone with MND can live safely and with dignity in a home they love,” said Mr Brocklebank. “Councils must learn from existing good practice and make improvements to the support they provide.”