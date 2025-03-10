Could magic mushrooms offer hope for eating disorder sufferers?

Eating Disorders affect 1.25 million people in the UK, but magic mushrooms offer new hope for long-term recovery

Non-profit advocacy group, the Campaign for Psilocybin Access Rights (PAR), is urging the Home Office to reschedule Psilocybin, known as “magic mushrooms”, to allow greater research into the drug as a potential treatment for eating “chronic and life-limiting” eating disorders.

With the stark reality that there are no approved drug treatments for eating disorders in the UK, and current therapies failing to adequately address the complex psychological roots of these devastating conditions, PAR argues that psilocybin-assisted therapy could offer a breakthrough.

1.25 million people in the UK suffer from an eating disorder, which can be difficult to treat. This includes anorexia, which makes up 8% of cases, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) 5%, bulimia 19%, and other specified feeding or eating disorder (OSFED) 47%, and binge eating disorder 22%. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rates among psychiatric disorders.

Even with therapies and other available treatments, remission rates for eating disorders remain poor and many patients go on to develop life-long health conditions. As a result of limited treatment options, individuals with an eating disorder can suffer for years before entering recovery.

New, experimental treatments are being explored, which like Ozempic have potential as a short-term treatment for binge-eating disorders. For individuals with a binge eating disorder, with an average duration of 14 years, psilocybin-assisted therapy could offer new hope for a quicker recovery.

Tara Austin, Campaign Director at PAR explains: "Eating disorders aren't just about food. They're about deep-seated issues of self-worth, body image, and control. Current treatments often focus on managing symptoms, but they fall short of addressing the underlying trauma and distorted thinking that fuel these disorders.

“A review showed two-thirds of adults with anorexia and one-third with bulimia hadn't recovered after nine years. The people with eating disorders, especially those with anorexia, are at a significantly increased risk of dying compared to those with other psychiatric illnesses. We need a new approach, and psilocybin, with its ability to facilitate profound personal insights and emotional breakthroughs, could be that game-changer if only we could allow our legislation to catch up with the science."

Emerging research suggests that psilocybin, when combined with therapy, can help individuals confront and process difficult emotions, break free from negative thought patterns, and develop a more compassionate relationship with themselves. This could be particularly valuable for those with eating disorders, who often struggle with intense self-criticism and distorted body image.

"Imagine a treatment that could help someone rewrite their internal narrative, replacing self-hatred with self-acceptance," Austin continues. "That's the potential we see in psilocybin-assisted therapy. It's not a magic bullet, but it could be a powerful tool. Robust clinical trials, like those currently underway at Imperial College London, Johns Hopkins, and by COMPASS Pathways, are crucial. Early data from trials using ketamine and MDMA for related conditions also offer a glimmer of hope. We need to understand the long-term effects and safety profile of psilocybin specifically for eating disorders."

PAR is calling on the government and research institutions to prioritise research into psilocybin's potential. The way for the Home Office to facilitate access to this medicine for those facing the end of life is to ask the ACMD to assess the evidence for rescheduling psilocybin. This would be the first time that the evidence has ever been assessed by the government. Moving psilocybin to Schedule 2 of the Misuse of Drugs Regulations would allow doctors to use their discretion in prescribing it to those who may benefit.

“Psilocybin is consistently found to be the safest of all controlled drugs and has been shown to be effective in the treatment of many hard-to-treat conditions, including eating disorders. A Home Office decision to reschedule psilocybin could open up new treatments in healthcare, not only to significantly improve quality of life for those suffering with an eating disorder, but also to save lives. That’s why we’ve launched our open letter, to encourage MPs to join our mission to increase safe, regulated access to Psilocybin. If you’re interested in finding out more, visit par.global/mp-open-letter”