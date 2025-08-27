Countries with the highest smoking and drinking rates, and where the UK stands

New research has identified the countries with the highest and lowest rates of smoking and alcohol consumption, and France lands in the top five countries for both.

The UK appears at 20th for the highest smoking rates, and 22nd for the highest alcohol consumption.

Lithuania tops alcohol consumption globally with 12.93 litres per person annually.

Indonesia has the highest smoking rate, with 32.18% of the population smoking, but the lowest alcohol consumption at just 0.10 litres per person annually.

The study by CPR First Aid analysed OECD data on health risk factors across 49 countries with available data on tobacco and alcohol consumption rates between 2010 and 2023, the earliest and latest available data years.

Top 5 countries for smoking and drinking rates

Rank Highest smoking rates Percentage of population Highest alcohol consumption Litres per person annually 1 Indonesia 32.18% Lithuania 12.93 2 France 29.71% Czechia 11.63 3 Hungary 26.10% Austria 11.62 4 Argentina 25.60% France 11.58 5 China 25.37% Luxembourg 11.48

The United Kingdom comes in 20th for tobacco usage, with a percentage of 18.32%, and 22nd for alcohol consumption, with an average of 9.71 litres a year consumed annually per person.

Indonesia recorded the highest smoking rate globally, with 32.18% of its population smoking regularly. This is more than triple the rate in Australia, which is 10.53%. Despite having the world's highest smoking rates, Indonesia has the lowest alcohol consumption of all countries studied, at just 0.10 litres per person annually.

Lithuania and Czechia take the first and second places for alcohol consumption, with 12.93 and 11.63 litres per person annually. This places Czechia's alcohol consumption rate at 15% higher than Australia's 10.10 litres per person.

France ranked second for smoking, with 29.71% of its population smoking on average, while also placing fourth for alcohol consumption at 11.58 litres per person annually. This makes France one of only two countries to appear in both top five lists for both smoking and drinking.

Hungary came third for smoking rates, with 26.1% of residents smoking in the country. It also ranks seventh for alcohol consumption at 10.85 litres per person.

Argentina and China round out the top five for smoking rates, with 25.60% and 25.37% of their populations smoking, respectively.

Luxembourg also made its way into the top five for alcohol consumption, at 11.48 litres per person annually.

Countries with the lowest smoking and drinking rates

Rank Lowest smoking rates Percentage of population Lowest alcohol consumption Litres per person annually 1 Mexico 8.07% Indonesia 0.10 2 Iceland 8.24% Turkey 1.42 3 Norway 8.38% Israel 2.85 4 Costa Rica 8.93% India 2.89 5 Brazil 9.59% Costa Rica 3.32

At the other end of the scale, Mexico has the lowest smoking rate among the countries studied, with just 8.07% of the population using tobacco. This is less than a quarter of Indonesia's rate and places Mexico well below the global average.

Iceland and Norway follow closely with 8.24% and 8.38% of their populations smoking, respectively, despite having high alcohol consumption rates of 7.24 and 6.37 litres per person annually.

After Indonesia, Turkey has the second-lowest alcohol consumption at 1.42 litres per person annually, while seeing a high smoking rate of 22.39% of the population.

India ranks third lowest for alcohol consumption with 2.89 litres per person annually, followed by Israel with 2.85 litres per person.

Costa Rica appears in both bottom five lists. With a low smoking rate of 8.93% of the population and low alcohol consumption of 3.32 litres per person annually, it is one of the countries with the lowest combined rates of both habits.

Australia sits in the middle range for both metrics, with a smoking rate of 10.53% and alcohol consumption of 10.10 litres per person annually. This places Australia 27th for smoking rates but 10th highest for alcohol consumption globally.

Owena Cleary, Director at CPR First Aid, commented on the findings, "Countries like Indonesia stand out as a stark outlier with its surprising results here. It has the highest rate of smoking in the country, but by far the lowest rate of alcohol consumption, showing a strong imbalance in the two big habits.

"Often these habits can be triggered by life’s struggles, and seeing low rates of both in countries like Costa Rica could be symbolic of a generally happier population, compared to Europe, where a lot of countries find themselves leading in consumption of both these metrics."