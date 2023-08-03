Picking your nose makes you more susceptible to catching Covid-19, according to a new study.

Academics from the Netherlands examined data on Covid-19 infection rates among 219 hospital workers in Amsterdam between March and October 2020.

Picking your nose can make you more likely to catch Covid. (Picture: Fxquadro / Adobe Stock)

They also conducted a retrospective survey about nose picking and other potential behaviours or physical features which could pose an infection risk.

Some 16 per cent of those tested positive during the study period. Meanwhile, the majority (85 per cent) admitted to nose picking at least “incidentally”, with men and younger people more likely to admit to the habit.

Doctors were the staff members most likely to report nose picking followed by support staff and then nurses.

The authors found that Covid-19 infections were more common among nose pickers compared to those who refrained – 17.3 per cent of nose pickers tested positive compared to 5.9 per cent of those who did not pick their noses.

No association was found between nail biting, wearing glasses, or having a beard, and Covid-19 infection, they said.

Writing in the PLOS One journal, the authors wrote: “Nose picking among healthcare workers is associated with an increased risk of contracting a SARS-CoV-2 infection.