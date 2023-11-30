"The rest of Whitehall was slow to get going," he told the inquiry panel.

Former Health Minister Matt Hancock arrives to give evidence for the second time at the covid inquiry on November 30, 2023 in London, England. (Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A "toxic culture" at the heart of the government and a failure for other departments in Whitehall to "get going" meant the UK started the Covid-19 pandemic on the back foot, according to former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

DHSC was working "full-time" on Covid-19 from the middle of January, he claimed.

"It is natural for the Cabinet Office to be skeptical of departments to hold them to account," he said. "I think the toxic culture you have seen at the centre of government was unhelpful in assuming that when anything was difficult, there was somehow fault and blame. That is part of the toxic culture that we have seen - a lack of generosity and empathy.

"At the start of the pandemic DHSC was trying to wake up Whitehall to this threat, and ended up doing things which aren't really for a health department. One example is shielding the vulnerable [which] was a programme eventually run by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG). It was about getting groceries to people, getting support from volunteers and looking after those who were most vulnerable. I had to commission the work to get that going.

"The rest of Whitehall was slow to get going - we had to get up there and do it."

Hancock was Health Secretary from 2018 until 2021, when he resigned after he was found to have breached Covid-19 regulations during an affair with DHSC adviser Gina Coladangelo. CCTV images of him kissing and hugging her in Whitehall were published in The Sun newspaper in May that year.

Since then, Hancock has stepped back to focusing on his West Suffolk constituency - while also appearing on TV shows like I'm a Celebrity and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Speaking about the toxic culture in Westminster, he said: "[There was ] an unhealthy toxic culture at the centre. Anything that went wrong was seen as an intentional failure, and worse, among some people misinformation about what the department was delivering was spread - including to the prime minister.

"A healthy culture involves challenge and skepticism; an unhealthy toxic culture instead throws around allegations and extremely unpleasant language.

"You just didn't have that in the health family. I tried to lead a "can-do" culture. That didn't happen all the time, but that was my overall attitude. We rubbed up against this deep unpleasantness at the centre - we were under enormous pressure and enormous stress."