Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Crossbow intruder who wanted to kill Queen gets 9 years in jail
Holly Willoughby ‘under police guard’ after sinister kidnap plot
Warning major UK airport to be at ‘standstill’ over October half term
Labour triumph in Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election
Coach driver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Rolls Royce boss to retire after nearly 14 years

Covid inquiry: Sir Patrick Vallance says scientists "used as human shields" by government

Sir Patrick Vallance has accused the government of hiding behind scientists during the Covid-19 pandemic.

By David George
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Top scientists were "used as human shields" by the government during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the chief scientific adviser.

As the UK's Covid-19 inquiry continues, evidence has been submitted by Sir Patrick Vallance, who headed up the Government Office for Science in the pandemic. He says the scientists were not involved in policy making - despite the government claiming to "follow the science".

During the pandemic he kept a diary, with extracts from this being read out to the inquiry panel. On one day he wrote that Downing Street was "chaos as usual" and wrote that prime minister Boris Johnson was "all over the place".

Most Popular
Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance at a press conference in London's Downing Street. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA WireChief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance at a press conference in London's Downing Street. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire
Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance at a press conference in London's Downing Street. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

"On Friday, the two-metre rule meeting made it abundantly clear that no one in Number 10 or the cabinet office had really read or taken time to understand the science advice on two metres," he added.

"Quite extraordinary.

"[Boris Johnson is] so inconsistent, it’s like bipolar decision-making."

A submission from the British Medical Association (BMA) said the UK Government failed to “provide clear, consistent and visible public health messaging” throughout the pandemic, including on working from home and socialising.

It said: “The Eat Out to Help Out initiative encouraged social mixing and confused public health messaging during 2020, suggesting that it was safe for people to socialise before vaccines were available and when the risks of Covid-19 remained high.

“In 2020 alone, the government campaign around working from home initially encouraged it, then required it, then encouraged it again, then strongly discouraged it, then encouraged it again and then required it again.

“This pattern continued throughout 2021 and into 2022. This lack of clarity and consistency undermines the public’s understanding of and confidence in core public health messaging.

“Further, high-profile failures of MPs, senior advisers and civil servants to adhere to the rules fuelled mistrust and misinformation and further impacted the effectiveness of public health messaging.”

Related topics:Covid-19PandemicBoris JohnsonUK Government