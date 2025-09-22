Now the children are back at school, and we are starting to see dark mornings and cold nights, the coughs, colds and bugs season will be soon upon us.

As more than five years has passed since the start of the pandemic, we have all become accustomed to Covid being part of the regular roster of illnesses to which we may fall prey. However unlike this time in 2020 and 2021, daily conversation does not revolve around variants, confirmed cases and trends. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t Covid developments.

What is the dominant Covid strain at the moment?

The main strain of Covid at the moment has been nicknamed Stratus. It is a subvariant of Omicron, which first emerged in late 2021. There have been several subvariants of Omicron identified in the intervening years.

Stratus, also known as XFG, currently makes up about 62 per cent of all Covid cases, according to the most recent data from the World Health Organisation. It is the most common strain detected in the UK and USA, and was identified in January this year in south-east Asia.

Protect yourself this winter against flu and covid | Canva

What other Covid strains are around? What is NB.1.8.1?

NB.1.8.1 - also known as Nimbus - is another Omicron subvariant, that was officially recognised in July. It doesn’t appear to be any more virulent than other strains.

What are the Covid symptoms of Stratus?

In general, Covid-19 symptoms have stayed the same throughout its incarnations. On the whole, they include upper respiratory tract symptoms such as fever, coughing, sneezing and a runny nose, and will also lead to fatigue. Many people suffer gastrointestinal symptoms such as a stomach ache or pain in their digestive system for several days.

The new strains of Covid including Stratus and Nimbus can cause a sore throat, and hoarseness when talking.

What are the Covid symptoms of Nimbus?

Nimbus manifests itself in a very similar way to Stratus, but rather than just having a hoarse voice and sore throat, it dials up the discomfort - it has been described by some people as “razor blade throat”.

What are the latest Covid figures for the UK?

Covid reporting has been dialled down since the height of the pandemic, but figures are still released monthly. Using figures that run up to September 10, there were 1,664 cases reported, which is 117 more than in the previous week. There were 79 deaths reported, and 1,162 patients admitted to hospital, 157 more than the previous run of figures. However, these statistics are from NHS England hospitalisations report, which covers people in hospital and so does not provide a full picture of the UK.

As people cannot report positive Covid tests to the NHS - and indeed most people with Covid now may not even take a test - the true picture is hard to discern.

A used rapid antigen test, also known as a lateral flow test, showing a positive test result for the Covid-19 coronavirus | ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

What is the UK government’s advice?

The UK.gov website says: "If you have Covid-19 you should try to stay at home. Most people cannot get free Covid-19 tests. You can buy tests in shops but you cannot report the result to the NHS. You can get vaccinated against Covid-19 by the NHS.”

Who gets a Covid booster vaccine?

People can get the winter Covid-19 vaccine if they

are aged 75 or over (including those who will be 75 by 31 January 2026)

are aged 6 months to 74 years and have a weakened immune system because of a health condition or treatment

live in a care home for older adults

Those eligible can book a slot by booking online here - booking is now open but there are no appointments before October 1.

Various places will offer the jabs, including walk-in Covid vaccination sites, community pharmacies and GP surgeries, and care homes (for residents).

What’s the Covid situation in the US?

Today has reported that Covid-19 cases “are still climbing in much of the United States”. It says that the country has yet to emerge from a late summer Covid “wave” driven by Stratus, which is “sickening Americans from coast to coast”.

As of September 13, wastewater testing has found that the level of Covid viral activity is "high" nationally, according to the data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But Today also reports that Covid has spiked every summer since the pandemic started.

US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr’s new vaccine advisers have added confusion to this autumn’s Covid-19 vaccinations — declining to recommend them for anyone and leaving the choice up to those who want a shot. Until now, the vaccinations had been routinely provided to nearly all Americans who wanted them.