Here’s what you need to know 💉

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS Covid vaccine scheme will be returning this autumn.

Those who are eligible will be able to access an NHS Covid jab at GPs, pharmacies or drop-in clinics.

If you are also eligible for the flu vaccine you can have this at the same time.

Cases of Covid had been rising in the UK over summer due to the new FLiRT variant.

Summer is finally coming to an end, with the change in the season meaning more of us will become susceptible to falling ill, especially if we are vunerable.

The NHS will once again be rolling out its autumn Covid booster programme, offering a Covid jab to those who are at risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the summer, the UK saw a rise in cases due to the new variants collectively known as FLiRT, whilst the subvariant FLuQE saw cases spread rapidly across America and Australia.

The NHS Covid jab will be returning this autumn. (Photo: Pexels, SHVETS production) | Pexels, SHVETS production

Last year over 38,000 people were admitted to hospital with Covid between November, December and January. With the UKHSA stating that those who receive a vaccine are around 45% less likely to be admitted to hospital (from two weeks after their jab), compared to those who aren’t.

Here is everything you need to know about how to access the NHS Covid jab this autumn.

Who is eligible for the NHS Covid jab?

The Covid vaccine is only available on the NHS to those who are more vulnerable to becoming seriously ill if they catch Covid. The full criteria is outlined in tables three and four in the COVID-19 chapter of the Green Book.

To be eligible for the Covid vaccine you must be:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

a resident in a care home for older adults

aged 65 years and over

aged six months to 64 years and in a clinical risk group that makes you more vulnerable

a frontline NHS and social care worker, and those working in care homes for older people

How do I get the Covid vaccine?

If you are eligible for the Covid jab, the NHS will contact you directly, with vaccinations expected to begin from October 3. Alternatively patients will be able to book appointments from September 23.

The final date to access the Covid jab is expected to be December 20, but this will depend on the number of vaccines in your community. You can find out information on how to access the Covid jab on NI Direct in Northern Ireland, NHS England and Inform Scotland.

If you are also entitled to the flu jab you will able to access this at the same time.

Are there side effects?

There can be some side effects from the Covid jab, the NHS state that most are mild and “should not last longer than a week”. They include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

a sore arm from the injection

feeling tired

a headache

feeling achy

mild flu-like symptoms

If you have any concerns about side effects after the Covid vaccine, such as an allergic reaction, the NHS advise that it’s important to call 999 or go to A&E if you develop any of these symptoms within a few days of your vaccine:

chest pain or feeling of tightness in the chest

severe difficulty breathing – you're gasping, choking or not able to get words out

a fast-beating, fluttering or pounding heart (palpitations)

When can you have the Covid vaccine after having Covid?

If you suspect you have Covid or have a confirmed Covid infection, it’s recommended that you delay getting your jab until you feel well enough. It’s also not advised to get the Covid vaccine if you have a high temperature or feel unwell.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of Covid and how to book your Covid booster on NHS.UK.