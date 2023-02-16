Father Sean Gough had parked his car, which displayed an ‘unborn lives matter’ bumper sticker, inside the 150m buffer zone around a Birmingham abortion clinic.

A priest who was arrested for ‘silent prayer’ inside an abortion clinic buffer zone has had the case against him dropped by the CPS.

Father Sean Gough on Thursday (16 February) appeared in court alongside pro-life Catholic Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, after the pair were arrested for “intimidating service users” outside an abortion clinic in Birmingham. The BPAS Robert Clinic is protected by a ‘buffer zone’ or Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), which makes it a criminal offence to harass, obstruct, and confront women or staff entering the abortion clinic.

Birmingham City Council said the PSPO was introduced to ensure “people visiting and working there have clear access without fear of confrontation.” Both Father Gough and Ms Vaughan-Spruce, who is a director at anti-abortion group March For Life UK, were charged with failing to comply with the PSPO.

Father Sean also received a further charge in relation to parking his car, which displayed an ‘unborn lives matter’ bumper sticker, within the 150m buffer zone.

However Ekene Pruce, prosecuting, told Birmingham Magistrates’ Court that the CPS had dropped four charges of failing to comply with a PSPO. During brief separate hearings on Thursday, Ms Pruce said both cases had been judged not to meet the “full code test” for prosecutors – which assesses whether prosecutions are in the public interest and if there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.

Asked by District Judge David Wain why the full code test had not been met, Ms Pruce replied: “I would not be able to comment on that.”

Responding to the verdict, the priest said: “I stand by my beliefs – unborn lives do matter. But whatever your views are on abortion, we can all agree that a democratic country cannot be in the business of prosecuting thought crimes. If the government imposes censorship zones around every abortion facility in the country, as they are considering doing with the Public Order Bill currently under discussion, who knows how many more people will stand trial, even face prison, for offering help, or for praying in their mind?”

Father Sean Gough (centre), a Catholic priest of the Archdiocese of Birmingham, and Isabel Vaughan-Spruce (right) at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court where they were accused of protesting inside an abortion clinic buffer zone. They have both been cleared. Credit: PA

He also called on people to look into the “positive” work that pro-life groups do to “support vulnerable women at their point of need.”

Meanwhile, Ms Vaughan-Spruce said, "I’m glad I’ve been vindicated of any wrongdoing. But I should never have been arrested for my thoughts and treated like a criminal simply for silently praying on a public street.

"When it comes to censorship zones, peaceful prayer and attempts to offer help to women in crisis pregnancies are now being described as either ‘criminal’ or ‘anti-social’. But what is profoundly anti-social are the steps now being taken to censor freedom of speech, freedom to offer help, freedom to pray and even freedom to think.”

MPs recently voted in favour of nationwide buffer zones, in what campaign group Sister Supporter called a “huge victory” in ensuring “women and pregnant people are able to access healthcare in dignity and privacy.” Currently, buffer zones are done on a local basis via PSPOs - but if the proposed change became law, all abortion clinics across England and Wales would be protected.

The move came after women and activists had long complained about anti-abortion protests and harassment outside clinics. NationalWorld has previously spoken to women who said they had been called “murderers” or “abominations” when trying to access a clinic, while others told of approaching clinics while the ground outside is scattered with graphic foetus models or leaflets containing misinformation about the links between abortion and cancer.

MPs have voted in favour of introducing buffer zones outside abortion clinics. (Getty Images)

Some of those who oppose buffer zones raise issues regarding freedom of speech and the “right to protest”. Father Sean told reporters outside Birmingham Magistrates’ Court: “It’s wrong for authorities to censor parts of the street from prayer – even silent prayer – and from peacefully having conversations and sharing information that could be of great help to women who want an alternative choice to abortion. I was charged for praying for freedom of speech.”

When Ms Vaughan-Spruce was arrested, she had reportedly been outside the clinic for a while. A police officer approached her and asked, “what are you here for today?”, to which she replied: “Physically, I’m just standing here.”