Croydon experiences 111% more A&E visits by toddlers than any other London Borough

Child being pushed by dad on swing

Britain’s playgrounds are slowly turning into an increasingly unsafe space for the nation’s children.

Harlow Leisurezone analysed data from the Department of Health and Social Care to reveal which areas in London experience the most A&E visits for children between 0-4 years old.

London’s average number of hospital visits by 0–4-year-olds is 14,043, but the most unsafe area in London for toddlers is Croydon, ranking highest with a total of 29,715 hospital admissions from April 2023 – that’s 111% higher than the average!

Hounslow placed second with 25,985 recorded cases and Enfield followed closely in third with 24,960 A&E visits.

Children Playing

Rounding out the top five are Newham and Barnet with 23,225 and 21,140 respectively.

Kensington and Chelsea have been revealed as the safest area in London for children to avoid hospital trips with just 5,805 total cases from April 2023.

A&E Attendances from April 2023 for 0–4-year-olds Area Count Croydon 29,715 Hounslow 25,985 Enfield 24,960 Newham 23,225 Barnet 21,140 Ealing 19,100 Tower Hamlets 18,255 Lewisham 17,325 Waltham Forest 16,685 Southwark 15,175

Health and Fitness Manager David Marrington at Harlow Leisurezone commented “Playgrounds are a fantastic place for children to develop their physical and social skills, but safety should always come first. By ensuring equipment is well-maintained, encouraging safe play, and supervising, we can help reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.”

Age-appropriate play

“Always make sure the playground is designed for your child’s age group. The older play areas and the younger children’s areas are usually separate. Avoid letting them climb tall structures meant for older children and keep boundaries between the little ones and older kids to make sure there is respect and understanding in the toddler areas.”

Check equipment

“Inspect swings, slides and climbing frames for damage before letting your child use them. Prioritise grass, rubber and sand surfaces that are designed to handle the most active children's play activities.

Safe play habits

“Always encourage your child to use both hands on any bars whilst climbing and not to jump from high equipment unless a guardian is there to help. Remember to tell your child to slide feet first and wait for others to clear the bottom of the slide before going. We all know children can push boundaries and try and give them the freedom to explore with safety rules around them. Praise them for being safe and making the correct decisions.

Weather awareness

“The enjoyment of a play park can be impacted by the weather, and it is important to wear appropriate outdoor clothing such as leggings, thick trousers and waterproof puddle suits for the younger ones. Always wear sunscreen in the sun. It is important to check for slippery surfaces in wet conditions and avoid metal slides and equipment in extreme heat to prevent burns during the heatwave season.”

Supervision

“It is important to always keep an eye on your child, especially toddlers who may not be as aware of their surroundings as older children. Stay close enough to intervene when they are using high or moving equipment to avoid accidents from happening.”