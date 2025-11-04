Dad, 38, dies three days after rectal cancer diagnosis

A 38-year-old dad who joked his back pain was just due to 'getting old' was horrified when it turned out to be rectal cancer - and died days later.

Steve Burrows died in a hospice on September 27th, just three days after he was told his rectal cancer was stage four.

The dad-of-four had complained of twinges in his lower back in late July and assumed it was sciatica, doing yoga-style stretches to try and alleviate the pain.

But when the pain became unbearable a month later he was rushed to hospital by ambulance and was told the seemingly common ailment was in fact rectal cancer.

A few weeks later Steve was told the devastating news it was stage four, and tragically died just days later.

Steve's former partner Bethan Kester, 35, is now warning others to take changes in their bodies seriously and get anything unusual checked out.

The teaching and learning mentor has set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs and give Steve the 'proper send-off he deserves'.

Bethan, from St Neots, Cambridgeshire, said: "It's devastating for my whole family.

"It was literally a month ago he got told he got cancer to not being here, it's taken the wind out of all of us.

"He started getting some twinges in his lower back and he was trying to do yoga-style stretches to alleviate the pain.

"Before we knew what it was [the pain] was pretty much all day every day.

"There would be parts of the day it would just be a dull ache and [others] the pain would spike.

"He'd be on his knees on the floor hugging the sofa stretching out because he thought it was sciatica.

"It escalated from there to the point he was bent over and couldn't really move far.

"He'd make jokes all the time about getting older. He'd say to my kids 'it's just old age' and I said 'you're only 38'.

"A week or two later he was taken to hospital in an ambulance because he was in so much pain."

Steve had Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), which causes non-cancerous polyps to grow in the large bowel, from childhood that led to him having part of his rectum removed at 13.

It was only in July that he started suffering with twinges in his lower back that escalated quickly.

Steve was rushed to hospital on August 28th where CT scans revealed he had rectal cancer and tragically a month later was told it was stage four.

Bethan said: "It was such a massive shock for everyone.

"It started off as something seemingly innocent as back pain so I'd never assume this would be the outcome. The back pain turned out to be tumours pressing down on his nerves.

"He was devastated and he phoned me and he was crying his eyes out, he was really scared.

"Once the initial diagnosis had sunk in, he was very much like 'I'm going to fight this and we're going to do this'.

"Once they said it was on his liver he did know it was serious and that it would take him, but we just didn't have a clue how soon.

"It completely ravaged his body before anybody could take it in and it took us all by surprise."

The pair were together for nearly five years and despite splitting up remained best friends and co-parented their seven-year-old daughter Briannah and Bethan's two elder children.

Now, Bethan is encouraging people to get anything unusual checked out by their GP.

Bethan said: "I want to give him the proper send-off he deserves.

"Even though we didn't really work out, we were still best friends and saw each other every day and he's been a huge part of our family.

"If there is anything different going on with your body just get it checked out.

"Even if it's nothing, rather go and get checked out to find out that it is nothing. If you're not comfortable with it being nothing, push for a second opinion.

"Whatever is different with your body, listen to it and see what it is."

You can donate to Bethan's GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/steve-burrows

WHAT IS RECTAL CANCER?

Rectal cancer is cancer that starts in the rectum which is part of the large bowel. Symptoms include blood in your stool, bleeding from the back passage and a change in your normal bowel habits. The exact cause is unknown but risk factors include age, dietary or lifestyle factors, having an inflammatory bowel condition and a family history of bowel cancer.