Richard Scott had been complaining of symptoms for two years before he was diagnosed

A dad has been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer two years after visiting his GP complaining of symptoms.

Richard Scott, 41, first went to his GP in March 2021 after noticing blood in his stool and suffering from extreme tiredness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His doctor made no referral and no further investigation was carried out, so Mr Scott was sent on his way. But over the next year he went back to his GP several times and it wasn’t until his third visit that a referral was made for further checks.

The dad of two daughters, aged six and 10, underwent tests for inflammatory bowel disease and results initially identified high levels of calprotectin, which returned to normal on further testing. Medics made no other investigations.

Richard Scott was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer two years after visiting his GP (Photo: Richard Scott / SWNS)

But Mr Scott’s symptoms persisted and he returned to his GP in April 2022 with the same problems, as well as aches, pains and more frequent visits to the toilet. Tests again showed high levels of calprotectin which can indicate cancer and a diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease was considered.

In May 2022 - 13 months of going back and forth to his GP - the 41-year-old was finally referred to the gastroenterology team for checks. In August that year he was given the devastating diagnosis that he has stage four bowel cancer, which has spread to his liver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Scott, who is married to Anny, has undergone six months of chemotherapy and is currently recovering at home after having surgery to remove a tumour from his liver.

Richard Scott with his wife and children (Photo: Richard Scott / SWNS)

The charity worker from Bristol said: “As the months went on my symptoms persisted, I trusted my GP’s advice and because they didn’t seem worried about my symptoms, I was reassured. Anny was worried and felt I wasn’t being listened to. The last few months following my diagnosis have been a real mix of emotions.

“My treatment, particularly while trying to come to terms with my diagnosis and how the cancer was very advanced, has been difficult - not just physically but also emotionally and financially.”

The 41-year-old is now awaiting advice on the next steps of his treatment, which he expects to involve further surgery that will leave him with a stoma. Mr Scott says despite facing an uncertain future, he is trying to remain positive and will “give everything” he has to fight the disease.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “We used to do everything as a family - go on holidays, trips, days out but that’s all on hold at the minute because of my illness. I’ve tried to remain as positive as I can, not only for myself and my recovery but for Anny and the children.

“However, it’s hard especially as I’m now reliant on Anny and she’s had to drop hours at work to help look after me. I face an uncertain future but am determined to give everything I can to fight this disease and spend as much time possible with my family.