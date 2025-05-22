Dad's skin melts off as graveyard prowler pours acid over his head

A dad says his skin MELTED OFF when a graveyard stalker poured ACID over his head - in a 'random' attack as he wandered home.

Paul Atkins opted to walk through a churchyard short-cut instead of taking his usual bus home when the assailant silently snuck up behind him and dumped the corrosive substance over his head.

The liquid, which the 37-year-old initially thought was water, burned through three layers of clothing and melted the skin off the top of his head, neck, back and chest.

The bus bankman, who said he felt like he was on fire, managed to make a frantic call to his mum Moira Atkins before passing out from the excruciating pain. Paul was rushed to hospital where the liquid was hosed off in a shower before his burns were bandaged up.

PAUL ATKINS, 37, BANDAGED UP IN HOSPITAL AFTER THE ACID ATTACK

The dad-of-three was referred to a specialist burns unit where he was diagnosed with third-degree full-thickness burns and had skin graft surgery.

The first allograft surgery saw artificial skin used on the burns on his head and neck, before a follow-up surgery saw skin grafts taken from his thigh.

Now 14 months on from the attack on February 11, 2024, Paul is raising money for a hair transplant to cover up the bald patches caused by the 'acid' and overcome hair loss caused by stress.

Paul, from Ramsgate, Kent, said: "It was completely random.I started walking home and decided to cut through St Laurence churchyard in Ramsgate and that's where the attack happened.

PAUL ATKINS, 37, BEFORE THE ACID ATTACK

"I've walked through there before quite a few times. I didn't see or hear anything - the first I knew of it was I got wet from behind.

"Originally I thought it might have been kids messing about throwing water over me so I just ignored it and didn't want to cause a scene, ten seconds later I started experiencing a searing burning pain around my neck and head.

"I remember putting my hand round the back of my neck to feel, pulling my hand away and it was covered in blood where it had instantly melted my skin. It started burning and melted my clothes off my body round my neck, back, chest and head.

"I ended up physically rolling around in the wet grass in the churchyard trying to soothe the effects of how hot it was, it felt like I was on fire.

"I managed to call my mum but must have passed out due to the pain. My mum and a neighbour found me unconscious, managed to rouse me and got me to hospital."

Moira rushed Paul to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate, Kent, where his scorched skin was rinsed down and bandaged up.

He was then referred to Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead, West Sussex, where specialists diagnosed him with full-thickness burns and said he needed skin graft surgery.

After two skin graft surgeries, one from donor tissue and another using his own skin, Paul went home to physically recover. Paul took six months off work to fully heal but said the mental effect of the attack still haunts him.

Paul said: "The first few months after the attack were awful. I wouldn't go out of the house on my own. It was a really isolating experience, I was too scared to go out on my own.

"I'd go out in the car with my mum but I was always looking over my shoulder. Even now when I go out, I'm still very self conscious and aware of what's going on around me.

"Sometimes even now I wake up in the middle of the night and have flashbacks about it. The mental side of it's not great but I'm getting there.

"My hairline and my neck took the brunt of it all. I used to have really long, thick hair but now it's really thin due to the stress of it. Even now the hair that I've still got falls out every time I have a shower.

"Now my hair is really thin, it's not growing at all on the scarred areas on my head so now I have this huge bald spot on my head that I hate because I never had it before. I hate the scars when I look in the mirror it just reminds me of the attack.

"Now Paul is fundraising £10,000 to get a hair transplant to help boost his locks and cover the bald patches that remind him of the attack."

Paul said: "The NHS has done everything they can for me. My family talked me into setting up a fundraising page because I can't physically afford to pay out £10,000 to have it.

"It's a daily reminder of this awful thing that happened. It would mean the world to me to restore my hair. It would be as if I'm taking control again.

"Yes it's going to be a painful process to have this done but in the long run it will restore me and when I look in the mirror I won't just see what happened to me. It would mean the world to have this procedure done."

A Kent Police spokesman said: "On Sunday, February 11, 2024, a man reportedly had an unidentified corrosive liquid thrown at him after he entered St Laurence Graveyard, off Manston Road, Ramsgate.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged. A thorough investigation into the incident was carried out, during which a 22-year-old man from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of assault.

"The man was later released without charge and, following a review of all available evidence, the investigation was filed pending any further information coming to light."

You can donate to Paul's JustGiving page here - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paul-atkins