David Meller - former chair of the President Club during the 2018 groping scandal and a generous Tory donor - has been appointed to a top advisory role.

Meller was appointed to the Board of Trade - a pivotal body which advises the government on policy - along with 13 others by Kemi Badenoch.

However, many have criticised the move as suggesting power can be bought in the Houses of Parliament. Anneliese Dodds, Labour Party chairwoman, said: “The message from the Conservative Government remains clear: give tens of thousands of pounds to the Tories and you’ll be catapulted into positions of power and rewarded with lucrative contracts.”

Meller has donated nearly £70,000 to the Conservative Party, according to figures from the Electoral Commission and was awarded £160million worth of PPE contracts in 2020 when Michael Gove referred his company to the “VIP lane”. According to the Guardian, Meller was a trustee of Michael Gove‘s think tank, Policy Exchange, and the finance chair of Gove’s 2016 Conservative leadership campaign.

Who is David Meller?

David Meller is a 63-year-old British businessman. His parents are Percival Meller and wife Anita, and his brother is Michael Meller.

Mellor’s first executive role was for Julius A. Meller Ltd, a ‘diversified manufacturing company’ started by his grandfather Julius Aaron Meller. Until January 2021, the businessman owned Meller Designs - a supplier of beauty products and accessories.

Meller sat on the board of directors for the Department for Education until the scandal surrounding the Presidents Club,

Mellor married Wendy Susan Frumkes at New York’s Metropolitan Club in 1987. Her father is president of Tradex Brokerage Service Inc., a member of the New York Stock Exchange.

What was the President’s Club scandal?

A story by the Financial Times, published on January 24 2018, revealed allegations of “groping, sexual harassment and propositioning” of women hired as “hostesses” for the Presidents Club charity dinner, which took place at London’s Dorchester Hotel.

The President Club was a British Charity known for hosting large, male-only dinner events which raised money for charities and organisations between 1985 to 2018. The 360 guests at the annual dinners included leading figures in business, entertainment and politics. Previous attendees of the dinner include Jimmy Saville, Bernie Ecclestone, and Nadhim Zahawi.

The Financial Times sent two undercover reporters to attend as part of a group of ‘hostesses’ who were hired for the event. The report highlighted that the women - many of whom were students - were told to wear skimpy black outfits with matching underwear and high heels.

According to the report, hostesses had to sign a five-page non-disclosure agreement about the event and were not given a chance to read its contents, or take a copy with them after signing.

The lead reporter, Madison Marriage noted that she had been groped several times during the event while others reported having guests put their hands up their skirts. One hostess said an attendee exposed his penis to her during the evening.