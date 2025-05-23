DDS vs DMD: What’s the difference, and does it matter for your smile?

DDS and DMD professionals ready to deliver expert dental care, because qualifications may differ, but patient trust stays the same.

If you’ve ever wondered whether you should choose a DDS or a DMD as your dentist, here’s what you need to know, without any confusion.

When looking up dental providers, you might notice some professionals are listed as DDS (Doctor of Dental Surgery) and others as DMD (Doctor of Dental Medicine). The difference in letters can raise questions, but the truth is simple: they mean the same thing in terms of education and qualification.

Both DDS and DMD degrees prepare dentists to diagnose, treat, and manage oral health just as effectively.

What Do DDS and DMD Stand For?

DDS = Doctor of Dental Surgery

= Doctor of Dental Surgery DMD = Doctor of Dental Medicine

While the titles sound different, the training behind them is identical. Both degrees require the completion of a four-year dental school program (after an undergraduate degree), which includes clinical experience, coursework, and passing a series of licensing exams.

Whether your dentist is a DDS or a DMD, they’ve gone through the same rigorous process to earn that title and be licensed to practice dentistry.

Why Are There Two Titles?

The difference in degree names comes down to the university that awards them. The DDS title was first granted by the Baltimore College of Dental Surgery in the 19th century. Later, when Harvard University opened its dental school, it opted for the Latin naming format—DMD—to align with other medical titles it awarded.

Today, some dental schools use DDS, while others use DMD. The curriculum is accredited and regulated the same way, regardless of what the final certificate says.

What Does This Mean for Patients?

From a patient’s perspective, the difference between DDS and DMD is purely in the name, not in training or capability. Both are general dentists who:

Diagnose oral health conditions

Perform treatments like fillings, crowns, cleanings, and extractions

Refer patients to specialists when needed

Help prevent dental problems with routine care and advice

Choosing a provider should depend on their experience, communication style, and treatment philosophy, not their title alone.

Is One More Advanced Than the Other?

No. Both DDS and DMD graduates must meet the same standards to practice in the UK, US, Canada, and other countries where the titles are used. There is no higher or lower status between the two.

The title is university-specific, not skill-specific.

That said, dentists may later go on to specialize in areas like orthodontics, periodontics, or pediatric dentistry, requiring additional years of training beyond a general DDS or DMD degree. This added training will typically be listed separately and clearly indicated on the dentist’s credentials.

How to Choose the Right Dentist

Rather than focus on the title, consider the following when selecting a dentist:

Do they offer the treatments you’re seeking?

Do they explain procedures and costs clearly?

Are they experienced with children, nervous patients, or specific health needs?

Do they maintain up-to-date practices and technologies?

Are they registered with the appropriate dental council or board?

Patient reviews, clinic accessibility, and comfort during appointments are often more important than whether your dentist is a DDS or DMD.

Final Thought

The DDS vs DMD question comes up often, but it doesn’t need to complicate your dental care decisions. Both titles reflect the same education and ability. What really matters is that your dentist is qualified, listens to your concerns, and provides appropriate care.

Whether you're booking a check-up or discussing treatment options, rest assured that both DDS and DMD professionals meet the same high standards to help you maintain a healthy smile.

This article is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified dental professional regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or oral health concern. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any affiliated dental body or publication.