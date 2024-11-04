Dementia: How to plan for future when living with dementia

Every three minutes, someone develops dementia in the UK. It is the leading cause of death in England and Wales. But more often than not, when a person is diagnosed with dementia, they are left to cope alone with little to no support, with unanswered questions about what their new future looks like.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month, Dementia UK launched its free online series ‘Dementia: what next?’ to help people and families impacted by dementia to learn more about the condition and the next steps they can take after receiving a diagnosis.

Hosted by the charity’s dementia specialist Admiral Nurses, the sessions – which will take place over Zoom - provide expert information and advice on topics frequently asked about, to help people navigate the future with more confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-part series (from which you can attend as many of the sessions as you like) includes the following dates:

Couple holding hands surrounded by Christmas trees

‘Financial and legal advice’, Friday 8th November 2024 from 10-11:30 am via Zoom

‘Planning for the future’, Friday 15th November 2024 from 10-11:30 am via Zoom

‘What is dementia?’, Friday 6th December 2024 from 10 – 11:30am via Zoom.

Each session will be repeated on a monthly basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of these sessions, the charity has shared helpful tips and information on planning for the future including financial and legal support.

Advance Care Plans

One way that someone can plan for the future is by creating an Advance Care Plan, which is a record of your preferences about your future care and support, including decisions about medical treatment and end of life care. Making an Advance Care Plan for people living with dementia is important because it may become harder to make decisions or communicate your wishes as your condition progresses. An Advance Care Plan covers matters like:

How you would like to be cared for, and who by

Medical treatments you do and don’t want

Where you would prefer to die Funeral wishes and arrangements

Details of your Will

Your spiritual and cultural values and how they will be respected

Things that are important in your life now

Lasting power of attorney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There may come a time when a person with dementia is unable to make decisions about their care and finances. A lasting power of attorney (LPA) appoints someone else to make decisions on their behalf, in their best interests. It is a legal process that can only be drawn up by a person while they have mental capacity.

There are two types of LPA, and a person can draw up either or both:

Health and welfare – covers decisions regarding care needs, such as medical care, life-sustaining treatment, and moving into a care home Property and financial affairs – covers decisions regarding bank/building society accounts, bills, benefits, pensions, and buying and selling property

An LPA is only valid in England and Wales. The equivalent in Northern Ireland is called enduring power of attorney and for Scotland is called power of attorney (PoA).

Why set up an LPA?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To enable the person with dementia to decide who they would like to make important decisions on their behalf, in their best interests To allow opportunities for the person to share their wishes and preferences with their attorneys so they can respect them as far as possible To help to prevent disagreements between family members about managing the person’s care and finances To allow decisions – such as whether the person should receive medical treatment – to be made quickly, avoiding extra stress in crisis situations

How to set up an LPA

Choose an attorney who must be 18 or over, is capable of managing their own affairs well and trusted by the person making the LPA Fill in the LPA form which must be signed by: The person making the LPA The person nominated as the attorney A witness to the applicant’s and attorney’s signatures A ‘certificate provider’ who confirms the applicant understands what they are going and is not being forced to complete the LPA Register the LPA by sending the signed form to the Office of the Public Guardian

For more information or to register for the ‘Dementia: what next?’ programme, visit: dementiauk.org/dementia-what-next

The ‘Financial and legal advice’ session takes place on Friday 8th November from 10-11:30 am via Zoom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Planning for the future’ session takes place on Friday 15th November from 10-11:30 am via Zoom.

Alternatively, if you need advice or support on living with dementia, contact Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline on 0800 888 6678 or email [email protected].