Dental experts reveal the risks of TikTok teeth hacks

TikTok is famous for its trends and hacks, and #TeethTok is one of the latest examples. However, not all advice on the app is accurate, and some trends can harm your dental health. TikTok has popularized various teeth hacks, many of which are risky or potentially damaging.

Experts from the affordable orthodontists Celebrate Dental and Braces have reviewed and debunked some of the most popular teeth-related hacks on TikTok, highlighting the potential dangers they pose.

DIY Teeth Whitening

Professional teeth whitening can be expensive, so it’s no surprise that people search for cheaper alternatives. The hashtag #teethwhitening appears in over 483,000 posts, many of which suggest low-cost methods to brighten smiles.

The most common techniques include using baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, or even bleach. While these may seem effective, they can worsen your dental health. Using these substances can erode enamel, increasing tooth sensitivity and the risk of cavities. Bleach is particularly hazardous because it can damage teeth and is harmful if accidentally ingested.

For safer at-home whitening, use ADA-approved whitening strips or toothpaste. Some TikTokers also suggest using banana peels to whiten teeth, but while rubbing banana peel on teeth won’t cause harm, it’s ineffective as a whitening method.

Using Nail Files to Shape Teeth

In an attempt to even out their teeth, some TikTokers are using nail files to smooth or shape tooth edges. The hashtag #teethfiling has appeared in about 5,400 posts. Although it may seem like a quick fix, filing teeth at home is very damaging.

Filing removes enamel, which doesn’t grow back. Without enamel, teeth become more sensitive and vulnerable to decay, compromising the appearance of your smile. If you’re concerned about uneven teeth, a dentist can professionally and safely contour them.

DIY Orthodontics

Orthodontic treatments can be costly, leading some TikTok users to turn to DIY methods such as rubber bands or hair elastics to close gaps or straighten teeth.

This DIY approach can cause serious damage. Applying pressure incorrectly can harm tooth roots, potentially leading to tooth loss. For safe and effective results, consult a professional orthodontist for braces or aligners, such as Invisalign.

Oil Pulling

Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice that involves swishing oil, usually coconut or sunflower, in the mouth for around 10 minutes to “pull” out bacteria and toxins. #oilpulling has over 42,600 mentions on TikTok.

While oil pulling isn’t dangerous and may offer benefits like reduced bacteria and improved gum health, it’s not a substitute for brushing, flossing, or professional care. Relying solely on oil pulling can lead to plaque and tartar buildup, which increases the risk of cavities and gum disease.

Removing Plaque with Metal Tools

Using metal dental tools at home to remove plaque and tartar can cause significant harm. Without proper training, it’s easy to scratch or chip enamel, leading to sensitivity. Additionally, if you accidentally cut your gums, there’s a risk of infection or gum disease, especially if the tools aren’t sterile.

Plaque and tartar removal should be left to dental professionals to avoid damaging teeth and to maintain good oral health.

Dr Kelcey Loveland, Doctor of Dental Medicine – DMD, Doctor of Medicine – MS from affordable orthodontists Celebrate Dental and Braces commented on the findings:

“TikTok is a highly influential platform that can easily persuade users to try trending techniques aimed at achieving desired results. However, many of these teeth hacks are unproven and potentially dangerous. They often involve DIY methods and products that risk causing permanent, irreversible damage to teeth and gums.

“Hacks like using hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and nail files can permanently erode and damage enamel. Since enamel does not regenerate, this leaves teeth vulnerable to sensitivity, staining, and decay. These so-called ‘hacks’ may lead to damage that ultimately requires costly dental repairs.

“The lack of professional guidance in these DIY techniques often results in harmful mistakes. What seems like a quick, inexpensive fix can leave your teeth in worse condition or appearance than before.

“In short, if you’re considering dental work or treatments, it’s far better to consult a professional dentist than to attempt these fixes yourself.”