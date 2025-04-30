Dentist reveals 4 unexpected foods that discolour your teeth (and they're not coffee)

Andrej Bozic

A dentist has revealed four surprising foods that could be quietly staining your teeth - and none of them are coffee or red wine.

Dr Andrej Bozic, oral surgeon at Dentum, says that while most people know to be cautious with dark drinks, lesser-known culprits are hiding in healthy meals and sauces that may be damaging your smile more than you realise.

“People tend to blame things like coffee and cola for tooth discolouration - and they’re not wrong,” he said. “But there are other foods that catch people off guard.

"They might seem harmless, even good for you, but over time they can leave noticeable stains if you're not careful.”

1. Beetroot

Often celebrated as a nutritional powerhouse, beetroot is a frequent flyer on superfood lists - but its intense red-purple pigment can be tough on enamel.

“Beetroot’s natural colour is incredibly strong, and it clings to teeth quite easily,” Dr Bozic said. “If your enamel is slightly porous or weakened, it can soak up that pigment just like a sponge.”

He recommends eating beetroot as part of a full meal, rather than alone, and rinsing with water or milk afterwards to reduce its impact.

2. Balsamic vinegar

That rich, tangy drizzle over your salad might be doing more than adding flavour.

“Balsamic vinegar is dark, sticky, and acidic - a perfect storm for staining teeth,” Dr Bozic explained. “It tends to coat the surface of the teeth and cling on, especially if you’re eating it with soft foods like bread.”

Pairing it with crunchy vegetables like cucumber or lettuce, which naturally help scrub the teeth as you chew, can offer some protection.

3. Soy sauce

Another unexpected offender is soy sauce, which many people enjoy regularly with sushi or stir-fries.

“Soy sauce is very dark and salty, and because it’s often eaten with white rice or noodles, there’s nothing in the meal that really ‘cleans’ the teeth as you eat,” Dr Bozic said. “The dark colouring can settle into the small cracks and grooves in your enamel, especially if your teeth aren’t freshly brushed.”

He advises rinsing with water after eating, and being mindful of how frequently you consume highly pigmented sauces.

4. Curry

Bright, flavourful and full of health benefits, curry doesn’t always look like a staining food - but it can cause gradual yellowing over time.

“Turmeric, in particular, is one of the strongest natural dyes out there,” Dr Bozic said. “Combine that with oil and spices, and it can stain your teeth with regular exposure.”

He notes that it’s not something you’ll notice after one meal, but frequent curry lovers might find their teeth losing their brightness unless they maintain excellent oral hygiene. The good news is that none of these foods need to be banned from your diet.

“You don’t have to avoid them completely,” said Dr Bozic. “But if you’re eating them regularly, simple steps like drinking water after meals, chewing sugar-free gum, and brushing properly twice a day can make a big difference in keeping your teeth looking their best.”