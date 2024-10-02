Digital eye strain: I'm an optometrist and these 7 steps protect your eyesight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With darker days here, there's often one light we're staring at - our laptops.

The office furniture experts at Slouch have teamed up with Neil Laird, a specialist optometrist at Pure Optical to share how laptop screens can affect your eyes, and how to know when it’s time to book an eye test.

Neil explains: “Staring at a laptop screen for long periods of time can put significant strain on your eyes, leading to a condition we call "digital eye strain" or "computer vision syndrome”.

“This occurs because our eyes have to constantly adjust to the flickering, glare, and brightness of computer screens, which are often not optimised for long-term viewing. Over time, this strain can lead to symptoms such as headaches, blurry vision, dry eyes, and even neck or shoulder pain due to poor posture.”

What are the issues with prolonged screen time?

Neil says: “One of the main issues with prolonged screen time is the reduced blink rate. Normally, we blink around 15-20 times per minute, but this drops significantly when we’re focused on a screen. This can cause the tear film that keeps our eyes moist to evaporate more quickly, leaving your eyes dry and uncomfortable and more vulnerable to infections or damage.

“Extended exposure to blue light, emitted by digital screens, can also disrupt our circadian rhythm, affecting sleep quality.”

How do you know it’s time to get an eye test?

“If you find that you're experiencing blurry vision, frequent headaches, or persistent dry eyes it's usually a good indicator that you should book an eye test. If you’re spending 6-8 hours a day in front of a screen, you might benefit from seeing an optometrist every year to check for any concerning changes.

“It’s also recommended to get an eye test if you notice difficulty focusing, especially when transitioning between looking at your screen and distant objects, or if you’re squinting more often.”

How can you adjust your work set-up to help reduce eye strain?

To make sure your workspace set-up isn’t putting additional strain on your eyes, Matt Ousby, Chief Innovation Officer at office furniture experts, Slouch, shares how to best set up your office desk and chair.

1. Correct your posture

Matt says: “The first thing to assess is your posture as this can have a huge impact on how much we are squinting. Try to adjust your office chair to a height that is comfortable and focus on ensuring your back and neck are supported.”

2. Sit an ‘arm’s length’ away from your screen

Matt explains: “It is important to not sit too close to your screen. Typically, the right distance to sit away from your screen is about an arm's length. This varies slightly depending on the size of your screen, and the length of your arms, but it is a good rule of thumb to go by.”

3. Tilt your screen

Matt says: “Tilting your screen by around 10-20 degrees is a great way to help reduce glare from overhead lights and help your eyes to focus. However, this only really works if you are the recommended distance away from your screen, so try to follow those steps first.”

4. Keep your screen front and centre

Matt explains: “Keeping your laptop screen front and centre not only helps your eyes but can also massively help your posture. Not twisting in your chair or rotating your neck to be able to see your screen will have benefits for your posture. If you use multiple screens, try having them pointing inwards to reduce any rotation.”

5. Find the right height

Matt says:“If you are struggling to see your screen when you are sat back and upright, you may benefit from a height adjustable desk, as this allows you to increase the height of your desk so your eyes are in line with your screen. This should make it easier for you to focus on your screen without squinting and hunching over. However, if you’re not looking for a new desk, a laptop stand could help to bring your screen to eye level.”

6. Wear blue light glasses

Neil reckons: “Blue light glasses can be a great, easy to implement option for reducing eye strain, especially for those who spend long hours in front of screens.

“Blue light glasses have lenses that are designed to filter out a portion of the specific blue light emitted by digital devices like laptops, phones, or even gaming consoles. By reducing exposure to this blue light, users often find a reduction in symptoms like headaches, eye strain, as well as less trouble sleeping.”

7. Use the 20-20-20 rule

Matt says: “Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away. This simple yet effective technique helps reduce eye strain and fatigue by giving your eyes a much-needed rest from screen glare.”