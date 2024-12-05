DMD mum's plea: 'Can you imagine watching your child lose their independence'

The Eames Family

Jo Eames, a mother from Codicote, Hertfordshire has issued an emotional open letter to Kevin Bonavia MP, calling for immediate action to ensure access to a potentially life-changing treatment for her 11-year-old son, William, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Duchenne is a rare and progressive muscle-wasting disease with no known cure. While a treatment called Givinostat has shown promise in slowing the disease's progression, William is unable to access it due to narrowly defined criteria for the Early Access Programme (EAP).

Despite its availability for free on the NHS, many eligible children cannot receive the treatment because of administrative bottlenecks in clinics.

“Can you imagine watching your child lose their independence and being powerless to stop it?” writes Jo Eames in her heartfelt plea. “There’s a medicine available now that could slow the inevitable, but we are blocked at every turn.”

Jo Eames is urging her MP to:Pressure the Department of Health and Social Care to allocate resources to Trusts so they can process the necessary paperwork and allow clinics to participate in the Givinostat EAP.

Lobby for broader access to Givinostat, ensuring it is available to all boys with Duchenne aged six and over, regardless of specific criteria. Givinostat is not a cure, but research suggests it could significantly prolong the health and function of critical muscles, including those in the arms, heart, and lungs.

For William, this could mean maintaining his independence and extending his life expectancy.

“This isn’t just about keeping boys walking; it’s about preserving their ability to move their arms, breathe, and live longer lives,” Jo added. Jo has also invited Kevin Bonavia and others to learn more about their journey and the challenges they face through her personal blog, My Boy Duchenne and Me. The Eames family along with the charity Duchenne UK is calling on Kevin Bonavia to amplify their voice in Parliament and advocate for urgent reforms.

“Time is muscle,” Jo says. “Muscle our son won’t get back. We can’t afford to wait.”