Docs dismiss tot's cancer symptoms as just being 'pale and ginger'

A distraught family claim their tot's symptoms were dismissed as him simply being 'pale and ginger' - before doctors discovered he had stage-four cancer.

Parents Jon and Danielle Love became concerned when their one-year-old son Myles became unwell in September 2023. The usually full-of-life tot had stopped eating or drinking, insisted on being carried everywhere, and was extremely tired. Concerned, 30-year-old Danielle made several visits to her GP who told her that Myles was suffering with a virus and likely constipated. When Myles' symptoms failed to improve, the mum-of-three took him to Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle, Cumbria, but claims her concerns fell on deaf ears.

Myles then had to undergo a blood transfusion after doctors discovered he was anaemic, but Danielle still believed he was unwell, particularly due to his pale appearance. The mum claims a nurse said that Myles would always look pale due to his ginger hair. However, tests later revealed that Myles had a tumour in his abdomen and was diagnosed with stage-four neuroblastoma. Myles, now three, is in remission but Danielle believes he would've died if her family hadn't repeatedly pushed for answers.

Myles Love, the one-year-old son of Jon and Danielle Love, from Carlisle, Cumbria | Kennedy News and Media

North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust said they were sorry the Love family weren't happy with the treatment Myles received and that the chief executive has offered a meeting with them.

Danielle, from Carlisle, said: “At first, Myles just seemed a little bit unwell. He was really tired, he wasn't bothered with his toys, he wanted to cuddle all the time. We took him to the GP who said he had a virus, but he didn't have any cold-like symptoms or a cough. Over the next week or so, he still wasn't doing great at all.

“He then just completely stopped walking. He wanted to be constantly held. He stopped eating and we had to use the Calpol syringes to give him bits of water. We went back to the doctors and they thought he just had constipation and gave us laxatives for him. Something just said to us ‘something's not right here’ but we kept getting palmed off. We decided enough was enough and took him to hospital. I explained in A&E that I knew something wasn't right with him. I asked if there was any way they could take his bloods. Obviously I wouldn't have asked that question if I didn't believe something was seriously wrong.

“The response I got was 'you brought your child to A&E because something's not right?' The reply I got was doctors don't normally like to take bloods for children this small.”

Danielle claims she rang the hospital five times over concerns regarding Myles' health but didn't receive a response. Blood tests revealed that Myles was anaemic and he underwent a blood transfusion, but the following day Danielle rushed her toddler back to A&E due to his 'pale' appearance.

Danielle said: “I thought he still looked really pale. I'm not stupid - I know that people with ginger hair do have fairer skin but he just seemed paler than normal.

“I went to the reception desk and spoke to the nurse about him looking paler than usual and she said he's ginger, he's never going to look full of colour, he is going to look pale. I was very taken aback. It got to the point where I was questioning myself and thinking am I just being an overprotective mum?”

After Myles was again taken back to hospital, the toddler was rushed to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle when doctors found a tumour in his abdomen. There, he was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma and began an intensive course of treatment.

Danielle said: “I couldn't believe what we were being told about how bad things were. We were completely heartbroken. We went from being not believed at all to being told if we'd got there any later, we would've lost him. They didn't know if he'd make it through the first month of treatment. They had to start chemotherapy pretty much straight away.

“This has been worse than hell. Being in a room seeing your children unresponsive in ICU, you're constantly thinking am I going to lose my child?”

Luckily, Myles' cancer is now in remission and Danielle is now urging other parents to persist if they feel dismissed by health professionals.

Danielle said: “If we hadn't pushed at the start, we would've lost our child. How can we ever trust them again? If we'd listened to them, Myles wouldn't be here right now. I was completely dismissed. That's why it's so important if you know your child isn't right to push as much as possible. The parents are the experts of their own child.”

Danielle and Jon issued a formal complaint against Cumberland Infirmary, managed by The North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, in August.

A spokesman for North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are sorry that the Love family were not happy with the treatment their son received while under our care at what must have been a very traumatic time for them. When a tumour was discovered, Myles was immediately transferred to the RVI which is the correct and appropriate action for this diagnosis. We have emphasised to our colleagues the importance of listening to the concerns of families and we are sorry if they feel that our levels of communication fell below the expected standard.

“The family have made a complaint to the Trust and our chief executive, responded in writing to the family offering a further meeting.”

A fundraiser has launched to help the Loves pay for any travel and accommodation costs needed for Myles' future treatment and care. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/myles-journey-to-overcome-neuroblastoma