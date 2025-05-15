Doctor debunks whether your hair gel is accelerating your hair loss

Hair gel

Recent research has found that an estimated 2.6 million men in the UK use hair gel to style their hair.* Hair gel works using polymers to create a temporary network of strands which, once dried, hold the hair in place.

It is used by both men and women to secure hairstyles throughout the day, but there have long been debates over how good the product actually is for hair and scalp health. Reddit users have taken to the platform to enquire about the correlation between hair gel usage and hair loss, asking, ‘Can using hair gel or pomade on a daily basis contribute to hair loss?’.

Dr Abdulaziz Balwi, leading hair surgeon at Elithair Clinic, the world’s biggest hair loss clinic, explains how improper use of styling products like hair gel can contribute to scalp issues that may indirectly impact hair health, including conditions like traction alopecia. He is advising on the best practice for using hair gel in order to protect your scalp health and prevent unwanted hair loss.

Hair gel and scalp health

"Hair gel itself does not cause hair loss. However, if styling products are not thoroughly cleansed from the scalp, buildup can occur, potentially leading to scalp irritation or inflammation, which in rare cases might impact hair health. It’s important to maintain a clean scalp to support healthy hair growth.** It should be noted that hair loss or thinning, which happens as a result of clogged hair follicles, is only temporary and healthy hair growth should resume once scalp health is restored.

“To prevent hair gel from contributing towards hair follicles becoming clogged, it’s important to cleanse both the hair and scalp thoroughly. Gels and similar products can trap sebum, the scalp’s natural oil, which furthers this buildup if not removed properly. A good hair care routine should include clarifying shampoos that contain ingredients like tea tree oil, salicylic acid, or zinc, all of which help to deeply cleanse the scalp and reduce residue.

“At the same time, you should avoid shampoos with sulfates and silicones, which can strip the scalp of moisture or leave further residue behind. While lightweight, water soluble silicones can help reduce the damage done by silicone shampoos, avoiding them completely is often the safest option when considering scalp health. Finding a balance is important, as overwashing your hair can cause the scalp to overproduce oil. For most people, washing 2–3 times per week is sufficient, though this can vary depending on hair type, scalp condition, and how much product is used. If you've applied a heavy amount of gel, more frequent cleansing might be necessary."

Considerations to make when using hair gel

Hairstyling Habits

“While hair gel itself is not the primary cause of traction alopecia, it can contribute to the issue when used to secure tightly pulled hairstyles. The constant tension on the hair shaft can weaken the follicles over time, potentially leading to breakage and hairline recession.

Hair breakage and thinning

“Hair gels can also contribute towards hair breakage by drying out the hair shaft. Many popular hair gels include short-chain alcohols like ethanol or isopropyl alcohol. These alcohols absorb moisture from the hair shaft, leaving the hair feeling dry and brittle even once washed out. There are plenty of alcohol free hair gels on the market, which are typically better for preserving hair health and preventing the hair or scalp from becoming too dry. Anyone regularly using hair gel should ensure they treat their hair with a moisture boosting mask or oil, including ingredients like vitamin E and argan oil, to help rehydrate the hair.”

What to do if you notice signs of traction alopecia

“If you notice signs of traction alopecia, whereby hair begins to fall out around the front and temples of the hairline, it’s wise to give your hair a rest from tight hairstyles and styling products. It is important to support hair regrowth with a nutrient-rich diet, including foods high in iron, zinc, biotin, omega-3 fatty acids and proteins such as leafy greens, lean meats, fatty fish, eggs and legumes.

Debunking the link between hair gel and hair loss

“When used appropriately, hair gel is generally safe and does not directly cause hair loss. However, maintaining a healthy scalp and avoidng excessive tension on the hair are essential for long-term hair health.”