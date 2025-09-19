Doctor shares one uplifting way to ease Alzheimer’s effect that takes minutes

Music improves wellbeing and lucidity in people with Alzheimer's

It’s MUSIC – and tunes from someone’s TEENAGE YEARS to EARLY TWENTIES are best

World Alzheimer’s Day takes place on the 21st of September - a time to reflect on one of the most heart-breaking, confusing conditions affecting around 60 million people and their families worldwide. While unfortunately there’s still no cure, Dr Punam Krishnan, a GP working with stairlift and homelift brand Stannah advocates for a surprisingly simple approach to help slow cognitive decline.

According to Dr Punam “the positive effects of music are exceptionally noticeable in those experiencing the earlier stages of Alzheimer’s.”

Extensive vinyl collections owned for decades may just be the support families are looking for, with her continuing that “engaging with familiar songs from the past can be completely transformative and are an excellent aid for maintaining mental lucidity and improving wellbeing.”

Dr Punam tells Stannah

Particularly, a song with positive emotional memories is by far the most effective because it can take them back to a joyful place or time in their life”.

Dr Punam explains the science: “Music lights up several areas of the brain at once — memory, attention, language, emotions – and that kind of cross-training helps keep the brain sharp.

“A song from youth, or linked to loved ones, can fire up memory pathways and create a deep sense of comfort.

“That’s because long-term memory is the last part of the brain to be affected in people living with Alzheimer’s, so meaningful songs can have a significant impact on those with symptoms – sparking recall and ultimately slowing cognitive decline.”

“To support someone you care about affected by the condition, there’s a musical sweet spot. Playing songs from their teenage years and early 20s is the best choice.”

“I really recommend creating a playlist of tunes associated with key moments in their life during that timeframe. For instance, the song played for the first dance at their wedding, hits by their favourite musician or a theme song from a popular TV show in their youth.”

She concludes: “While music can’t stop the disease, it can spark joy, restore connection, and hopefully provide some valuable moments of clarity in those early stages, lighting up the most resilient parts of the brain. This World Alzheimer’s Day, it’s worth going upstairs into the attic to find your cherished relative or friend’s favourite record and press play on the past.”