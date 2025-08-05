Doctors dismissed a bruise on baby's ear which became a tumour

The 'little bruise' 29-year-old Natalie Brooks first noticed on eight-month-old Brontë Brooks's ear

A mum claims doctors dismissed a 'bruise' on her baby's ear - until it ballooned into an 'aggressive' tumour that left the tot in agony.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Brooks and her husband Chris Brooks noticed a 'little bruise' next to their now eight-month-old daughter Brontë's ear just two weeks after her birth in November 2024.

The 29-year-old took her child to the GP in January after the one-inch flat and lightly-coloured mark grew bigger but was reassured it was just a birthmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the mum-of-three 'knew something was wrong' as Brontë's crying was 'relentless' and she refused her feed - and soon the mark protruded and pushed her ear out by two to three inches.

11-year-old Sophia Brooks, 29-year-old Natalie Brooks, Eight-month-old Brontë Brooks And Chris Brooks

The baby was admitted to hospital in May and the mum was 'shocked' when an MRI scan revealed her baby had kaposiform hemangioendothelioma (KHE), an extremely rare, 'aggressive' non-cancerous vascular tumour.

Despite returning home after six weeks in hospital Natalie noticed her daughter's tumour getting bigger again and she was diagnosed with Kasabach-Merritt phenomenon (KMP), a complication of the tumour that can be life-threatening.

The hospitality manager is now waiting for Brontë's biopsy results to see if her medication plan needs changing and if she will have to begin chemotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie set up a GoFundMe page as her maternity pay ends in a few weeks and she won't be able to return to work in September due to caring for her daughter. She now urges parents to 'trust their instincts' and take their children to the doctor's if they suspect anything is wrong.

Natalie, who lives in Accrington, Lancashire, said: "We would never have expected it to turn out like this. It literally just looked like a little bruise next to her ear.

"From about two weeks of age it appeared and it was just a little bruise and as the weeks went on, we noticed that it never actually went. It was flat and very light in colour. Slowly over the months it started to get slightly bigger. We went to the doctors and they just confirmed it was a birthmark so we came away and carried on.

"It started to get darker and started to protrude out and get quite big. Since the day she was born she was hysterical nearly every day. There was nothing we could do to calm her down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know every baby cries but this was just relentless. She wouldn't stop trying for about three or four hours non-stop. She'd refuse her feed and never finish a full bottle. She was awake every hour through the night. She was very restless and I never got a break. "I knew something wasn't right but I didn't know what."

Brontë was referred to hospital by a GP in April because of the size of her mark and she had blood tests done and an MRI scan booked for five weeks later.

However, the mum decided to take her daughter to hospital in May as the mark was 'growing rapidly' and an MRI scan revealed she had KHE so she remained there for six weeks.

Natalie said: "My family were saying I couldn't leave it that long as it was getting so aggressive. It was growing so rapidly and she was refusing her feed again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The mark was very hot to touch. It was very purple and looked angry. It was swollen and it was protruding and pushing her ear out. It was behind her ear in a full circle. The specialist said it would've been excruciatingly painful for her so that explains the crying.

"The diagnosis was shocking. It's flipped our world upside down to be honest. It's crazy because it's super rare. You never think becoming a parent of having this in your lifetime. You never imagine being in the hospital for a long time and having a poorly baby.

"The main thing for us was looking at it week by week and seeing it was changing rapidly. We knew something wasn't right. When it was diagnosed everything else made sense." Brontë had to be re-admitted to hospital after just 10 days at home when Natalie spotted her tumour growing again.

Doctors diagnosed the baby with KMP and revealed Brontë's platelets were dropping and the medication wasn't working as it should be. The family are now awaiting biopsy results to see whether she will need to be put on steroids or chemotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie said: "This tumour is benign, it's not cancerous but she still might need chemotherapy. The tumour can lead to a side effect of the tumour where it progresses more severely and unfortunately it has gone to that.

"They can reverse that with medications but the tumour that she has gives her body really low platelet levels so her blood actually can't clot.

"It can now because she's had transfusions therefore, she was very critical and had a high chance of haemorrhaging and bleeding internally. That now can't happen. It can be life-threatening if it's not managed.

"We were also informed that this tumour will never actually go, it's just managed by medication. And they can't tell us how long she will be on medication for, it could potentially be for life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie has set up a GoFundMe page to help her care for her daughter while she is unable to return to work. The parent urges others to 'trust their instincts' and take their kids to get checked out if they suspect something is wrong.

Natalie said: "It takes the stress away as my maternity pay ends in a couple of weeks. I was due back at work in September and Brontë was meant to start nursery.

"Although it can't take the pressure of her illness away it can take the pressure of the financial struggle. It's just nice to know it's just one less stress that we have to worry about. "Brontë deserves some really nice days out when she's stable so it gives us the chance to do that as well.

"Trust your instincts. Even if you're wrong and you go to the doctors and it's nothing it doesn't matter. You're not going to get told off. Just go and get it checked out as there is no wrong in doing that. "You have your motherly instincts for a reason and I'm a firm believer that instincts don't lie."

You can donate to Natalie's GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/brontes-vascular-tumour