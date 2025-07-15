'Doctors missed my heart condition for twenty years. Then a tiny gadget linked to my phone revealed I needed cardiac surgery.'

Dan and his wife Emily after he completed the London Marathon (Cover Images)

The symptoms were scary. Dan Cipriani’s heart rate would speed up and he would feel lightheaded and dizzy - sometimes while exercising and at others while he was at rest.

Dan first went to the doctor when he was 13 with sudden random onset palpitations, but he left the GP’s office without answers.

Dan went back another five times over the years and always left with doctors scratching their heads.

He was given a battery of tests; wearing a heart monitor for days on end or booking into hospital for echocardiograms and ECGs - but nothing was conclusive.

Meanwhile, the episodes kept happening. Dan’s heart rate would reach 220 BPM while sitting down; when it should have been between 60 and 100.

The 32-year-old banking director from London has always been fitness-mad.

He has run countless sub-three hour marathons, three ultra marathons including one 100-mile race and has competed in an Ironman.

He could not be healthier, but each time he would exercise, he would experience these troubling episodes.

Dan Cipriani in hospital (Cover Images)

‘They happened probably once a fortnight but then became more frequent over the last two years and would last longer, perhaps up to a minute,’ he says.

‘They also always happened during intense exercise. I did an Ironman triathlon and the London Marathon, and my heart rate jumped up to 220 beats a minute during the races, which was scary. I’ve had different diagnoses from stress with my work to potentially low blood sugar’, he explains.

Then, a year ago, he was finally given a diagnosis. After an event where his heart raced constantly at 220BPM, he decided he’d had enough and went back to his cardiologist and demanded answers.

‘My doctor told me to buy a Kardia monitor, which is an ECG device you attach to your phone so you can track a cardiac event when it happens. The day after I bought it, I had an episode and caught it with the monitor, sent it to my cardiologist, and he knew immediately what it was. Modern technology is amazing,’ he says.

Dan was diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), a type of abnormal heart rhythm, known as an arrhythmia.

‘I was relieved to hear it wasn’t life-threatening and that they could fix the problem. But I was also anxious as they told me the risks with the operation could leave me needing a pacemaker.

‘At my age that would be life-changing. However, I weighed these up with my wife Emily, spoke to my cardiologist, and we decided it was worth it.’

According to Heart Research UK, in SVT, the heart suddenly beats much faster than normal, sometimes reaching rates of 150 to 250 beats per minute. These episodes usually last only a few minutes but can occasionally last longer.

Dr Roy Jogiya, Chief Medical Adviser at Heart Research UK and Consultant Cardiologist at Kingston and St Thomas Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: ‘In some cases, particularly when the heart cannot pump effectively, people may experience blackouts or feel lightheaded due to reduced blood flow to the brain. SVT doesn’t always cause noticeable symptoms beyond a rapid heartbeat. However, some individuals may also experience chest pain or discomfort, weakness, dizziness, or fatigue.

‘SVT can sometimes be triggered by factors such as caffeine, alcohol, or stress, though in many cases, there is no clear cause. While most SVTs are usually not dangerous and often harmless, people with significantly symptomatic, frequent or prolonged episodes may require treatment to prevent complications, such as strain on the heart over time.’

So, last year Dan booked in for cardiac ablation, an operation that was a success, but not an enjoyable one.

He explained: ‘It was an unpleasant procedure. They went through my groin, triggered my heart rate to go incredibly high and then found the malfunction, burned it, and then did the whole thing again to make sure it was fixed.

‘I was lying on the operating theatre and yet my heart rate was going to 240 BPM. Your body convulses, and your mind races. The nurses are amazing at calming you down, but it was unpleasant.’

His recovery was quick and he is now back up and running the London Marathon this month for Heart Research UK. Dan wants others to always get checked if they think something is wrong.

‘No one knows your body better than you, and all it takes is one right test or progression in technology for you to suddenly have the right diagnosis.

’My recovery has been humbling, but it’s great to know I can exercise again and test my body without worrying that something is wrong with my heart. The operation has given me a real lease of life and peace of mind.’