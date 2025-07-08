'Doctors said it was just low iron and stress - Now my skin’s split open and my ribs are broken thanks to cancer'

Tanya Da Silva Ferreira has undergone two masterctomies (Cover Media)

The visits to the GP for Tanya Da Silva Ferreira became more and more frequent.

She was tired all the time and gaining wait. She just didn’t feel right. But each time the doctors told her it was probably down to low iron and stress.

Tanya persisted and at the age of 36, she was eventually diagnosed with aggressive HER2-positive breast cancer.

Since then the mum-of-two has spent over a decade in and out of hospitals, battling the relentless spread of a disease that’s tried to break her again and again.

Tanya Da Silva Ferreira underwent another mastectomy and major reconstruction, using skin from her back (Cover Media)

She’s undergone not one but two mastectomies, suffered third-degree radiation burns, endured a collapsed lung, and now lives with a frozen shoulder and seven fractured ribs that have never healed.

And the cancer? It hasn’t gone away. It’s spread to her spine, skin, chest wall, and lymph nodes.

“My skin split open and I couldn’t lift my arm,” says Tanya, now 49, from Cape Town, South Africa.

“That’s the part no one tells you about. The years after the diagnosis, when the battle still isn’t over.”

Tanya Da Silva Ferreira has undergone not one but two mastectomies (Cover Media)

Her nightmare began in 2012. A subtle change in her breast caught her attention, just some puckering, no obvious lump. But something didn’t feel right.

“I kept going to the GP. I was tired all the time, gaining weight, and completely out of sorts,” she says.

“They told me it was low iron. Stress. I felt like a hypochondriac. But I knew my body.”

Eventually, a mammogram revealed the truth: HER2-positive invasive breast cancer.

Tanya’s world shattered in that moment. Her son was four. Her daughter was 13. She couldn’t help but think of all the milestones she might miss.

Treatment was swift, and brutal. Six months of powerful chemotherapy that left her exhausted and sick. A double mastectomy with reconstruction. And 28 rounds of radiation that damaged her skin and left her unable to climb stairs.

For a time, there was hope. By 2013, she was told she was cancer-free. She even underwent a preventive hysterectomy and tried to move forward.

But cancer, she says, has a way of returning when you least expect it.

In 2020, just weeks after her mum passed away from leukaemia and a brain tumour, Tanya’s worst fears were confirmed: the cancer was back.

“I didn’t even have time to process my mum’s death before I was sitting in front of an oncologist again. I remember thinking, ‘Not now. Please, not now.’ But it was happening. Stage 4.”

This time, it was far more advanced. The cancer had spread, and the treatments even more invasive.

She underwent another mastectomy. But this time, reconstruction wasn’t even an option. Surgeons were forced to cut away all the skin on her chest wall after discovering it had turned cancerous.

With no breast tissue or skin left to rebuild, doctors instead had to cut and flap skin from her back, pulling it across to cover the open wound on her chest.

Then came 31 rounds of radiation, which left her with third-degree burns and seven fractured ribs. Her injuries were so severe they continue to affect her breathing and may soon require her ribs to be surgically wired.

Yet every day, Tanya gets up and keeps going—for her children, now aged 17 and 26, and for herself.

“My son was just a little boy when this all started. Now he’s almost a man. And I’m still here. That matters.”

But being here doesn’t mean it’s easy. Tanya lives with a litany of debilitating symptoms, many of which are invisible to others.

“People think if you’re out of hospital, you’re fine. But the aftermath of cancer is something I carry with me every single day,” she says.

She describes a daily routine filled with crippling fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea, bone pain, stiff legs, insomnia, memory fog, burning skin, thinning hair, and cracked nail beds that make even buttoning a shirt painful.

Some mornings, she can barely sit up. Other days, her ribs throb so badly, she can’t take a deep breath.

“I’ve lost my career, my mobility, and many friends along the way but not my will to live,” she says.

Currently, Tanya is on a targeted oral treatment called Kryxana, which is helping to keep the cancer stable. It’s not a cure, but it’s effective. It’s keeping her alive.

However, like many modern cancer therapies, the cost is high. Even with medical discounts, it comes to nearly R20,000 (£800) per month, and it’s not covered by her medical aid.

Tanya, who’s been on disability since 2014 due to chemo brain, a cognitive side effect of her earlier treatment, says her family is doing their best.

Her husband lost his job when the company he worked for closed, and due to his age, finding new employment has been difficult.

“I don’t share my story to ask for pity,” Tanya says.

“I share it because I want people to understand what long-term cancer survivorship really looks like. It’s not pink ribbons and victory speeches. It’s burnt skin, broken bones, and quiet moments of bravery no one sees.”

Through her BackaBuddy campaign, Tanya hopes to raise enough to cover her treatment and surgeries, including the wiring of her ribs and frozen shoulder.

What Tanya really wants is with her family, time to heal, time to keep helping others who are walking a similar path.

She often reaches out to other women with cancer to offer guidance or comfort. She says the journey has made her more empathetic and more grateful for the smallest things.

“Faith has carried me,” she says. “Even on the hardest days, I believe there’s purpose in this journey.”

And though her body has been battered by surgeries, radiation, and side effects, her spirit remains unbreakable.

“I’m not done yet,” she says.

“There’s more life left in me. More love. More moments. That’s what I’m holding onto.”