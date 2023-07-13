Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that NHS workers will receive a pay increase - hours after junior doctors went on strike.

This morning (13 July) junior doctors began mounting picket lines on the first day of a five-day strike, amid ongoing pay disputes between the government and British Medical Association (BMA).

Now, in a press conference this afternoon, Mr Sunak announced that junior doctors and other NHS employees will receive a pay rise - but warned that “difficult” financial decisions loom in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Those (pay review) bodies have considered a range of evidence about where to set this year’s pay. And their recommendations to Government are for public sector pay rises to go up by a significant amount.

“Now clearly, this will cost all of you as taxpayers more than we had budgeted for.

“That’s why the decision has been difficult, and why it has taken time to decide the right course of action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I can confirm today that we are accepting the headline recommendations of the pay review bodies in full, but we will not fund them by borrowing more or increasing your taxes.”

NHS consults, SAS doctors, salaried dentists and salaried GPs will receive pay rises of per cent this year. Junior doctors will see the same pay increase, plus an additional consolidated £1,250 increase, according to Treasury minister John Glen.

“The action we have taken today is the most responsible way forward, striking a balance between the demands of our public sector workers and the needs of our country and economy,” he said.

The news comes after reports that NHS waiting lists have climbed to a record high in England, with waiting lists unlikely to be reduced in size while industrial action is taking place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the past year, the waiting list for blood and organ transplants increased by 11 per cent, with almost 7,000 people now on the list.