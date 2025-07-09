Does raspberry leaf tea help in childbirth? Mum hails unusual tea to battle pain of labour

[L to R] Jackson McCausland, 4, Myla McCausland, four months

A mum claims she gave birth in just 30 SECONDS thanks to sipping raspberry leaf tea - after an agonising four-day labour with her first baby.

Sophie McCausland was 'traumatised' from her first birth four years ago so wanted to do everything she could to speed things along with her second.

The 35-year-old said her midwife friend recommended raspberry leaf tea to her as it's claimed to help tone womb muscles so they work better in labour.

In addition to religiously drinking the tea, the office manager also walked a lot, ate sage and even underwent a perineal massage.

Sophie McCausland, 35

Sophie was taken to the birthing suite at Warwick Hospital at 5am on January 30th and told her husband Rich McCausland she felt the need to push and to call midwives.

But Sophie claims just 30 seconds later she gave birth to 8lbs 4oz Myla and that it was so speedy it was registered as taking '0hrs, 0 mins' on her stage two delivery notes. The mum-of-two admits the birth was intense and painful but says she was relieved the tea sped up the process.

Pregnancy and baby charity Tommy's says Raspberry leaf tea is a herbal tea high in vitamins and minerals and is 'thought to help tone the muscles of your womb so they work better when you are in labour'.

They advise to 'always check with your midwife or doctor before trying herbal remedies during pregnancy'. Sophie, from Birmingham, West Midlands, said: "I started taking the tea when I was 36 weeks pregnant so around New Year, I was due on January 29th.

"You're not meant to take it much earlier than that, it's known to help with contractions. I have a friend who is a midwife and she recommended it to me.

"She was my second one and I had a really horrendous birth with my first. I was just trying to do everything I could to make it go smoother.

"I did other things as well towards the end. I used a perineal, which helps get the muscles ready and that helps with not tearing and stuff. "She came out quickly and she was really big but I didn't tear.

"My previous one lasted four days. It was an induction and he wasn't ready to come out at all. " With Myla I did lots of walking, drank tea, ate sage and did everything I could to get my body ready.

"I had tea every day. I didn't expect it to work like this, I was ready for another long labour. "The process was really nice, because it was so quick I had to go in the birthing suite.

"It had dimmed lights and it was like a hotel room. The first time I was on the labour ward with lots of bright lights and midwives monitoring. "I said 'I think I need to push' and my husband went and got the midwives and 30 seconds later she was out.

"It was quite intense because it was quick so the pain was quite intense. There was no time to take any pain relief or anything like that. "I was very relieved to see it worked.

"I had a really good recovery and labour, whether that's down to the tea or not. It's a great hack to speed up the whole process." Sophie says she recommends the drink to other mums-to-be as it may help them too.

Sophie said: "I would 100% recommend it to other mums. It might not work for everybody but it can potentially make it a smoother experience. "It tasted fine, whatever is in it that helps with the whole process, it works. "There is actual science behind it and is not just a myth."

DRINKING RASPBERRY LEAF TEA DURING PREGNANCY (INFO FROM TOMMY'S)

Raspberry leaf tea is a type of herbal tea that's high in vitamins, minerals and tannins. It is thought to help tone the muscles of your womb so they work better when you are in labour. Some people start drinking raspberry leaf tea in late pregnancy, but health professionals do not suggest it for getting labour going.

If you're going to try it, you should take it in the weeks leading up to your due date and slowly increase the amount. Although many people try raspberry leaf, experts are still unsure whether it works, or even how safe it is in pregnancy.

That's why it's always best to talk to a health professional before using it. Always check with your midwife or doctor before trying herbal remedies during pregnancy.