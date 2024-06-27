Becky, who works for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has cancer and needs a stem cell donation Picture: Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust | Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Health chiefs have launched an urgent appeal for a donor for a hospital worker battling cancer.

Becky, 27, a sonographer at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in Yorkshire, has been battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for almost two years.

A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We need your help. Unfortunately, her treatments, including a stem cell transplant using her own cells, have been unsuccessful. Becky now urgently needs a second stem cell transplant from a donor.

"The chances of finding a match are just one in a million. But with over 440,000 people in Doncaster and Bassetlaw and 2.5 million in South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, together we can reduce those odds. Please, if you can, sign up here: https://www.dkms.org.uk/register-now. You can withdraw from the register at any time.”

“Your participation is crucial. By joining the register to become a stem cell donor and taking a simple swab test, you could potentially save Becky’s life or someone else’s. Your actions could save a life. Let’s unite and make a difference.”

What is Hodgkin’s Lymphoma?

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of lymphoma in which cancer originates from a specific type of white blood cell called lymphocytes, where multinucleated Reed–Sternberg cells are present in the patient's lymph nodes.