Donor urgently sought for Doncaster hospital worker fighting cancer
Becky, 27, a sonographer at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in Yorkshire, has been battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for almost two years.
A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We need your help. Unfortunately, her treatments, including a stem cell transplant using her own cells, have been unsuccessful. Becky now urgently needs a second stem cell transplant from a donor.
"The chances of finding a match are just one in a million. But with over 440,000 people in Doncaster and Bassetlaw and 2.5 million in South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, together we can reduce those odds. Please, if you can, sign up here: https://www.dkms.org.uk/register-now. You can withdraw from the register at any time.”
“Your participation is crucial. By joining the register to become a stem cell donor and taking a simple swab test, you could potentially save Becky’s life or someone else’s. Your actions could save a life. Let’s unite and make a difference.”
What is Hodgkin’s Lymphoma?
Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of lymphoma in which cancer originates from a specific type of white blood cell called lymphocytes, where multinucleated Reed–Sternberg cells are present in the patient's lymph nodes.
The condition was named after the English physician Thomas Hodgkin, who first described it in 1832. Symptoms may include fever, night sweats, and weight loss. Often, nonpainful enlarged lymph nodes occur in the neck, under the arm, or in the groin. Persons affected may feel tired or be itchy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.