Don’t jab and hope: Pharmacist’s urgent warning to anyone tempted by ‘Reta’ slimming jabs online

Retatrutide

It is alarming and deeply concerning to see ‘Reta’, short for Retatrutide, being advertised for sale online in the UK.

By Kiran Jones, clinical pharmacist at Oxford Online Pharmacy

Retatrutide is an experimental drug and not approved for human use. Therefore, it could be incredibly dangerous, or even lethal, if consumed.

The drug, coined the “Godzilla” of fat jabs, is still going through lengthy clinical trials in the U.S. by manufacturer Eli Lilly – the makers of Mounjaro. It’s not expected to be available to the public until 2027, if it gets regulatory approval.

A quick Google for Retatrutide brings up a host of online shops where you can buy vials ready to mix with sterile water and self-inject with measuring syringes. These sites are clearly not pharmaceutical wholesalers and appear to be knowingly targeting the public, offering other health and nutrition products like creatine and cosmetic peptides.

Product listings do have warnings like ‘For laboratory use only—not for human consumption’ and ‘Sold for research use only’ but it seems that actually anyone can make a purchase with no ID checks. Discreet packaging is also promoted.

Often, product pages include mixing guides on how to reconstitute a vial of Retatrutide at home, too.

It has also been reported that ‘Reta’ can be bought online via social media platforms and forums like Reddit.

This is incredibly dangerous, encouraging people with no medical knowledge to formulate their own compounded weight loss drugs and self-administer them without supervision.

Weight loss medication – those that are approved by regulators such as Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro - is only safe for use when prescribed by an authorised pharmacist or healthcare professional in the correct dosage.

If you see Retratutide for sale online (not by a registered pharmacy) or social media, or any other approved weight loss medication, you could be risking your life. There is no guarantee what you are putting into your body.

What is Retatrutide?

Eli Lilly has developed Retatrutide, a new weight loss medicine. As the only injection to support weight loss in three ways, Retatrutide could be revolutionary in this space. It is still in development, so does not yet have a brand name, but it has already picked up the nicknames, ‘Reta’, ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Triple G’.

Retatrutide will likely come in a pen injector and be delivered as a subcutaneous injection into the arm, thigh, or stomach. It is expected to be administered weekly, starting with a lower dose to minimise side effects.

What are the side effects of retatrutide?

Retatrutide has some common side effects, similar to Wegovy and Mounjaro, including:

Nausea

Vomiting

Constipation

Diarrhoea

Since retatrutide can help increase weight loss in an additional way to Wegovy and Mounjaro, these side effects could be slightly different or more intense.

When will Retatrutide be available?

Whilst Retatrutide has shown promising results in clinical trials, it will not be available straight away. As a new drug, it will take a while to get through all the stages of testing.

This is important for safety, we must understand how it works, the side effects, and how it compares to other treatments. Retatrutide is currently in the latter stages of clinical trials (Phase 3), if it continues to do well, it could be available by 2027. It will be licensed as a prescription-only drug so will not be available over-the-counter.

In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) must review the trial data before they approve any drug. At this point, the drug will then be privately available. To be made available on the NHS (or Health and Social Care, in Northern Ireland), it will need to be approved by a government organisation):

England - National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

Scotland - Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC)

Wales - All Wales Medicines Strategy Group (AWMSG)

Northern Ireland - Department of Health, Social Services and Public Safety (DHSSPS)

This process can take several months or even years, but it is important that drugs and medicines are checked for affordability and effectiveness.

How much will Retatrutide cost?

The price of Retatrutide is not yet known. Since it is set to compete with Wegovy and Mounjaro, it will likely cost a similar amount when it launches.

At the moment, starting injection prices are in the range of £190 to £150 for Wegovy and Mounjaro.