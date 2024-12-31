'Drink sensibly' on New Year's Eve pleads boss of stretched Welsh Ambulance Service as critical incident declared

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

31st Dec 2024, 9:47am
An under-pressure ambulance service has urged New Year’s Eve revellers to drink in moderation to help reduce demand on resources.

The Welsh Ambulance Service declared a critical incident on Monday evening, and said more than 340 calls were waiting to be answered, with problems set to continue.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, chief executive Jason Killens said: “People out celebrating can help us tonight by of course, having a good time, but drinking sensibly, eating before they go out and looking after their friends.”

On Monday, more than half of the trust’s ambulances were waiting to hand over patients outside hospitals, leading to some people waiting “many hours” for an ambulance.

“I want to apologise to patients who waited too long yesterday and continue to wait this morning,” Mr Killens said.

The service has urged the public to call 999 only for serious emergencies. Asked about the cause of the increased demand, he said: “This pressure across the health system is a result of flu and Covid and other respiratory viruses circulating through the winter.

“What we have seen in the last 24 to 48 hours is an acute accumulation of those pressures.”

Speaking on Monday, head of service Stephen Sheldon said: “The public can help by only calling 999 in the event of a life-threatening emergency – that’s a cardiac arrest, chest pain or breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness, choking or catastrophic bleeding.

“If it’s not a life-threatening emergency, then it’s important you use one of the many alternatives to 999, starting with the symptom checkers on our NHS 111 Wales website as well as your GP, pharmacist and minor injuries unit.

“We must protect our precious resources for those who need them the most.”

