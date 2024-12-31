Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An under-pressure ambulance service has urged New Year’s Eve revellers to drink in moderation to help reduce demand on resources.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Welsh Ambulance Service declared a critical incident on Monday evening, and said more than 340 calls were waiting to be answered, with problems set to continue.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, chief executive Jason Killens said: “People out celebrating can help us tonight by of course, having a good time, but drinking sensibly, eating before they go out and looking after their friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, more than half of the trust’s ambulances were waiting to hand over patients outside hospitals, leading to some people waiting “many hours” for an ambulance.

“I want to apologise to patients who waited too long yesterday and continue to wait this morning,” Mr Killens said.

The service has urged the public to call 999 only for serious emergencies. Asked about the cause of the increased demand, he said: “This pressure across the health system is a result of flu and Covid and other respiratory viruses circulating through the winter.

“What we have seen in the last 24 to 48 hours is an acute accumulation of those pressures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Monday, head of service Stephen Sheldon said: “The public can help by only calling 999 in the event of a life-threatening emergency – that’s a cardiac arrest, chest pain or breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness, choking or catastrophic bleeding.

“If it’s not a life-threatening emergency, then it’s important you use one of the many alternatives to 999, starting with the symptom checkers on our NHS 111 Wales website as well as your GP, pharmacist and minor injuries unit.

“We must protect our precious resources for those who need them the most.”