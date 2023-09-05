Drinking a glass of orange juice every day can reduce the risk of high blood pressure, it has been found.

Drinking a glass of orange juice a day can contribute to reducing the risk of high blood pressure, although the health benefits of eating the whole fruit are significantly greater, a study has found.

A team from the University of Toronto conducted a comprehensive analysis of data from 93 previous studies, aiming to understand how various sugary drinks and foods impact cardiovascular health.

According to the Times , their investigation revealed that natural fruit juice, containing only intrinsic sugars, resulted in "small yet significant reductions" in blood pressure when consumed in moderation.

In contrast, drinks containing added sugars, such as Coca Cola, led to an increase in blood pressure, raising the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

On average, daily consumption of fruit juice was associated with a decrease of 3.7mm Hg in systolic blood pressure, which measures arterial pressure during heartbeats. Conversely, an equivalent intake of sugar from sugar-sweetened drinks resulted in an average increase in systolic blood pressure of 6.9mm Hg.

The researchers attributed this discrepancy to the higher vitamin and flavonoid content in fruit juice, which can protect the cardiovascular system and reduce inflammation.

However, it’s important to stress that consuming the whole fruit is still preferable to consuming it in juice form because whole fruit also provides dietary fibre and is less likely to cause dental issues.

Professor John Sievenpiper, the lead author of the study, said: “Our research indicates benefit on blood pressure from moderate intakes of 100 per cent fruit juice which contains only natural sugars. The available evidence provides a good indication that fruit and 100 per cent fruit juice at low doses lead to small, important reductions in blood pressure.”

George Osborne, the former chancellor who introduced the sugar tax, told the Times Health Commission that extending the tax to fruit juices had been “too controversial” because “most people think a glass of orange juice every day is a good thing”.

Although fruit juices contain vitamins and contribute to meeting the "five-a-day" fruit and vegetable recommendation, the NHS advises limiting consumption to one glass per day due to their sugar content, which can harm teeth and their low fibre content.

The study, published in the PlosOne journal , found that the greatest blood pressure benefits were observed with long-term daily intake of 50 to 150 ml, roughly equivalent to a small glass.

High blood pressure, often referred to as the "silent killer," affects 15 million adults in the UK, with one in three cases going undetected. Elevated blood pressure can strain blood vessels and vital organs, including the heart, kidneys, and eyes.