Duncan McLaren is running the London Marathon for OPA Cancer Charity!

Duncan McLaren

We’re incredibly proud to share that Duncan is taking on one of the world’s most iconic races—the London Marathon—in memory of his Dad, and in support of OPA!

Tomorrow, Duncan will be joining thousands of runners, and pounding the pavement through the heart of London to raise vital funds and awareness for our cause, he said: "Sadly, Dad died suddenly last summer from undiagnosed oesophageal cancer.

"I’m looking to raise some awareness and funds for the OPA Cancer Charity for this devastating disease.”

To find out more about the charity, visit: opa.org.uk