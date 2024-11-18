East Midlands leads UK growth of accessible defibrillators

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The availability of defibrillators across the UK has risen by an impressive 16.44% since the beginning of 2024, according to defibshop’s latest Cardiac Coverage Report: Bitesize Update.

This progress underscores ongoing efforts to improve survival rates from Sudden Cardiac Arrests (SCAs) by ensuring Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are more accessible in public spaces and communities.

The East Midlands has emerged as a standout region, recording a remarkable 23.44% increase in AED availability since January 2024. This equates to an additional 1,350 defibrillators registered on The Circuit, the National Defibrillator Network, making it one of the most improved regions for cardiac safety in the UK.

Kerry Fairhurst, Head of Marketing & eCommerce at defibshop, commented on the progress while highlighting the importance of maintaining this momentum: “Out-of-hospital Cardiac Arrests continue to take the lives of most people who suffer one. The growth in registered defibrillators on The Circuit over the last two years has been significant, allowing an increased chance of survival to many more individuals. It is vital that this trend continues and Guardians ensure their unit is ready in the event of an emergency and their status is communicated with The Circuit.”

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) affects over 30,000 people annually in the UK, with survival rates significantly dependent on the timely use of defibrillators. The latest figures highlight that more people in the East Midlands now have access to these lifesaving devices, thanks to the region's proactive approach to expanding AED access.

Despite the progress, defibshop calls for a more even distribution of defibrillators across the UK to ensure that every environment, regardless of location, is heart-safe.