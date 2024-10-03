Oliver Philpott, 34, called his GP surgery inRyeat least half a dozen times

A man died of a ‘very rare and aggressive’ form of cancer after being repeatedly assessed over the phone by doctors who put his symptoms down to ‘muscular pain and anxiety’, an inquest heard.

Oliver Philpott, 34, called his GP surgery in Rye at least half a dozen times between February and June 2021 during the Covid lockdown complaining about long-term fatigue and back pain.

But instead of being seen face-to-face, he was assessed over the phone due to the emergency telephone triage system that was in place during the pandemic, which restricted GP practices from seeing patients face-to-face.

It was not until June 15, 2021, four months after he first reported his symptoms, that he finally saw his GP in person at Rye Medical Medical Centre, the inquest heard.

As soon as she saw him, she immediately sent him to the Conquest Hospital, where he died just three days later.

The inquest heard that the cancerous tumour was large and affected Mr Philpott’s lungs and heart.

At an inquest hearing, East Sussex coroner Fiona King said the emergency Covid triage system during the pandemic ‘may have had a deleterious (damaging) affect’ on Mr Philpott’s ‘prospects of earlier diagnosis and treatment’.

She added: “The evidence supported by the post-mortem was that the cancer was very rare and very aggressive.”

An earlier inquest hearing last month heard that the Mr Philpott first contacted his GP surgery on February 26, 2021, where he was given advice about ‘improving sleep hygiene’.

A doctor then arranged for a blood test to be carried out at Mr Philpott’s request. The test showed that his white platelets were slightly raised.

Mr Philpott then contacted the surgery on April 29, 2021, speaking to a paramedic practitioner on the phone, complaining of fatigue, upper back pain and anxiety.

He was then referred to a physiotherapist, who he saw in person on May 7 2021.

At the initial inquest hearing last month, the physiotherapist said Mr Philpott was able to do all the exercises she asked him to do and added that he had told her his pain had eased a lot after taking Naproxin, an anti-inflammatory drug, a week before.

She also told the inquest there was no visible evidence of a tumour while she examined him doing the exercises.

Mr Philpott contacted his GP again on May 11, 2021 and in a telephone appointment complained about lack of sleep, continuing back pain, and feeling sick with anxiety. He was prescribed an anti-depressant.

He called the surgery on June 2, 2021, complaining of swelling in the arms and legs. He was told to call back if the pain in his back increased.

Mr Philpott’s father, Anthony, then called the surgery on June 11.

At today’s hearing, the coroner said: “He [Anthony Philpott] reported weight loss and that the family were very concerned about the care being provided by the practice.”

A doctor arranged for Oliver Philpott to see his registered practitioner.

The coroner said It was immediately apparent to the registered practitioner when she saw Oliver on June 15 that he was seriously ill, and she noted in her records that this was a likely infection or malignancy that required urgent A&E referral for investigation.

Mr Philpott was immediately admitted to the Conquest before being transferred to intensive care where he died on June 18, 2021.