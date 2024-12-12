Easy access to NHS cataract surgery thanks to new clinic

Robert Pilling from Optegra

This week, specialist eye care provider Optegra Eye Clinic Uttoxeter is launching a new diagnostic clinic in Stoke on Trent, to make it even easier for local people to access convenient and timely NHS cataract treatment.

With such high demand for NHS cataract surgery, local residents in Stoke and the wider Staffordshire area, can now visit the new facility to have their pre-operative diagnostic tests and ensure they are suitable for surgery. They then only need to travel to the main Uttoxeter clinic ( www.optegra.com) for their actual procedure.

Patients at the clinic will be welcomed and cared for by optometrist Dena Marie Hayes.

The full address is: Optegra Diagnostic Clinic Stoke on Trent, Tunstall Primary Care Centre, Alexandra Park, Beaumont Road, Stoke on Trent, Staffordshire ST6 6BE.

Location of the new Optegra diagnostic clinic

Post surgery, all follow-up consultations will either be at the patient’s regular community optometrist or via Optegra AI.

Dena says: “The whole process of cataract surgery is very straight-forward for the patient, and the brief, pain-free procedure really can transform vision and quality of life.

“By opening this new diagnostic clinic, we are making the process even easier. On a logistical level, patients can book in to the clinic with the convenience of being close to home.

“There is plenty of free parking, and at the appointment we will talk through the procedure, answer any questions they have and importantly run some thorough eye tests to check the health of the eye and ensure the patient is suitable for cataract surgery.”

Having launched 12 successful NHS cataract hospitals in the past 18 months – from York, Nottingham and Preston to Colchester, Brighton and Maidstone, Optegra has been able to support thousands of cataract patients with timely treatment and excellent outcomes.

This new diagnostic clinic will provide convenience to as many patients as possible; and has been agreed with the local NHS Integrated Care Board who see this as a positive step to help treat more patients.

Robert Pilling, Optegra Business Development Director, said: “This is one of several optometrist-led clinics opening this year, which will provide a convenient and accessible service in the regions surrounding our Uttoxeter clinic.

“This launch follows on from Optegra’s commitment to supporting the NHS and reducing the long waiting lists which we saw post-Covid. We have opened a series of dedicated NHS cataract clinics around the UK and are now extending our service even further.

“When a patient is referred to us for cataract treatment, it is excellent that we now have more locations to offer for them to begin their treatment journey at their convenience and closer to home.

“This means we continue to have an opportunity to help patients avoid unnecessary waits for this essential, life-enhancing surgery.”

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 40 eye hospitals and clinics across the UK, Czech Republic and Poland.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 100,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.

www.optegra.com

Tel: 0800 054 1971