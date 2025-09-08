Eight million UK women trapped in ‘a life of bladder leakage’

One in three women surveyed (36%) will not leave the house without knowing where the toilets are located

A new survey reveals that 72% of UK women diagnosed with bladder leakage have suffered with their mental health and emotional wellbeing as a result of the condition.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poll of 1,000 UK women with bladder leakage, conducted for The Urology Foundation’s Bladder Leakage: Time to Act campaign, also found that 1 in 2 respondents (56%) think that the condition is not taken seriously enough compared to other health issues, with 23% saying they have struggled to access treatment.

Around eight million, or 1 in 3 women in the UK suffer from a form of bladder leakage (also known as urinary incontinence), which can be caused by anxiety, childbirth, disabilities, long-term illnesses and the menopause.

Avoiding life for fear of leaks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to impact on wellbeing, a fifth (19%) of women with bladder leakage say they have avoided exercise classes. But actually for some people, certain exercise can be helpful for managing (and sometimes improving) bladder leakage. Exercise is also a useful tool for weight management and weight can play a part in leakage for some people.

Treatment for bladder leakage depends on the type of incontinence and the symptoms but can include a combination of exercise, dietary adjustments, physiotherapy and treatment.

Further activities avoided include:

23% of women with bladder leakage fear sex and intimacy with their partner

45% hold back from laughing or sneezing for fear of leaks

36% worry about leaving the house unless they know toilet locations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

36% of respondents avoid wearing light or plain coloured clothing for fear of leaks

34% avoid jumping or high-impact movement

20% avoid exercising outdoors (running, cycling and riding)

Despite the scale of the issue, access to treatment and professional support remains scarce. When it comes to women’s health and life stages and joined-up treatment:

Pregnant women are among the most affected, with 58% saying they struggle to access treatment and support

57% of menopausal women say their bladder leakage was triggered by entering the life phase; however, it is not often talked about as a common symptom

‘Lack of clinical support’ for people with bladder leakage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just one in ten (10%) women surveyed stated they have received specialist care from a nurse involved in bladder health or specialist physiotherapist with a further 4 in 10 of those diagnosed (43%) finding it difficult to get treatment and support.

Almost 1 in 4 women have struggled to get appropriate support and treatment with over 1 in 2 (59%) women faced with managing their symptoms alone, resorting to self-managing with shop-bought pads. Some said they change them more than six times a day (6%).

A quarter of women respondents (24%) say that they have no support or management practices in place for their bladder weakness and seven in ten women suffering (74%) want better access to specialists and experts.

Helen Lake, Urology Nurse Specialist at The Urology Foundation, says: “Women are often not being given the information and support they need to manage urinary leakage. Many don’t know where to start in finding information and support and sadly, too often feel dismissed or left to cope on their own.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thousands of women are suffering in silence - the UK’s bladder leakage crisis demands urgent action.

“Millions live daily with the weight of urinary leakage, all too often facing personal costs for products and a lack of access to specialist nurses and physiotherapists. Nurses and physiotherapists involved in managing bladder leakage (including urology nurses and continence nurses) can make the world of difference to those affected. People can often get back to enjoying their life with the help of a manageable plan."

“With an ageing population, we expect more and more people to experience bladder leakage in the future. Everyone experiencing bladder leakage deserves the right information and support (including treatment and products), and no one should be left to manage alone. It’s time to invest in continence services.

“Urinary leakage doesn’t just affect the bladder – it affects the whole person and their loved ones. It can limit opportunities, enjoyment, and the connections and experiences that make life rich."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey highlights that confidence suffers and mental health can take a real knock. Many people delay seeking help, feeling embarrassed or assuming they already know the reason. But leakage should never be accepted as ‘just part of life.’ Finding out why it’s happening is the first step towards change – and with the right support and treatment, people can regain control and live more freely again”

Sarah, 39, from Formby in Merseyside, experienced bladder leakage after the birth of her first son. She has since received treatment that’s helped her recovery. She said: “I used to run a lot before I had my first baby and I completed the London Marathon and the Manchester Marathon so I was determined to get back to running. I also have 2 Huskies so I wanted to get back to walking them long distance. At first I felt I couldn’t go far unless I knew there were toilets close, so that limited me.

“I think I overstretched my bladder during delivery, as it was so full, so then I had some leakage.

“I was persistent in seeking out treatment as I wanted to be able to keep doing the activities I enjoy and need to do as a mum. I wasn’t prepared to accept that I had to live with bladder leakage as part of life, my world would feel smaller as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once receiving treatment I actually did a lot of the pelvic floor exercises while out walking the dogs which I feel helped me get back out running and exercising with confidence. I definitely think after having children people expect you to just live with the afterbirth issues, and I think it should be more publicised that there is help available.

“The pelvic floor physio really helped. And I haven’t had as much of an issue after having my daughter.

“I have still had to do my pelvic floor exercises to get the strength back up, but it’s nowhere near as bad.

“I encourage a lot of my friends to speak to the pelvic health specialist after their deliveries. It is wrong that women think bladder leakage is something they should just live with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It took me a while to get referred though as the doctors weren’t really clued up on the service. But luckily, I found out about it from a friend so I knew where to direct them to in the end.”

Top 5 tips for managing urinary leaks in women

1. Pack the right pants – confidence starts underneath

Use absorbent underwear and pads designed for leaks – breathable, discreet, and odour-controlling.

Choose the type, size, and absorbency that works for you.

Try different products to find the most comfortable fit, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Keep a spare pair of pants or pads in your bag for peace of mind.

2. Sip smart – stay hydrated, not harassed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drink regularly to avoid bladder irritation, but cut down on caffeine, alcohol, and fizzy drinks before heading out.

An “all or nothing” drinking habit can make symptoms worse and increase bladder risk.

3. Plan ahead – know where the toilets are

Before you go out, check toilet locations in advance.

Use tools like the Radar Key or Need to Pee card from The Urology Foundation to explain your situation discreetly and get access to facilities when you need them.

4. Stay active – with support if you need it

Gentle movement supports bladder and bowel health.

If you leak when exercising (stress incontinence), ask your healthcare professional about internal bladder support devices that can help protect the bladder and pelvic floor during activity.

5. Squeeze daily – your pelvic floor is powerful

Pelvic floor exercises help control leaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Short daily squeezes while brushing your teeth, waiting for the kettle, or sitting on a train all add up.

For more information about the bladder health visit https://www.theurologyfoundation.org/. They also run a UTI Information Service and Helpline.